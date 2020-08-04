Drayton Manor theme park bought soon after coming into administration

Impression copyright

Drayton Manor opened in Staffordshire in 1950





A relatives-operate concept park strike by Storm Dennis and coronavirus has been bought following getting into administration.

Drayton Manor, in Tamworth, has been operate by three generations of the Bryan spouse and children considering that opening in 1950.

It has been bought to Looping Team, which operates attractions in Europe and the Uk such as West Midland Safari Park and Pleasurewood Hills.

About 600 folks had been used at the Staffordshire Park and their positions have been shielded, administrators mentioned.

The park was compelled to close in February right after it was flooded for the duration of Storm Dennis





The Drayton Manor team, which owns a catering and motels enterprise together with the theme park, has been going through “exceptionally hard conditions,” Mike Denny, from directors PwC, reported.

“In February, Storm Dennis forced the park to near unexpectedly although its planned reopening in March was delayed thanks to Covid-19,” he claimed, including that these factors had “exacerbated” cash move issues.

The park’s Splash Canyon has been shut considering that 2017 when 11-12 months-old Evha Jannath from Leicester fell from the trip and drowned.

Pursuing her inquest in November, the Health and fitness and Protection Executive announced programs to prosecute the park more than her death.

William Bryan is the 3rd generation of his family members to run the Staffordshire park and mentioned it experienced “confronted issues about the latest months”.

Just underneath 600 positions have been preserved in the sale





He claimed the priority of the loved ones was to defend the positions of its 599 workforce and the sale was “a beneficial new chapter” for the park that draws in additional than a million site visitors for every 12 months.

With the takeover by Looping Group, administrators stated the park and its services would operate as regular and present bookings have been being honoured.

The topic park just lately reopened with modifications just after lockdown limits had been eased.

Ticket profits have been limited and a selection of points of interest have been closed to superior permit for social distancing.

