Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 after a positive virus test

Shortly before presenting the Dodgers Commissioner’s Trophy for winning the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night, Fox broadcaster Kevin Burkard announced in the air that Justin Turner, the team ‘s third paceman, had been dropped from Game 6 after receiving a positive match. As a result of a corona virus test.
The 35-year-old Turner, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014, was replaced during the eighth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, which the Dodgers won 3-1. Turner was not seen on the field in the early stages of the Dodgers post game celebration at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, but he later grabbed the trophy and joined other players on the field.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in an interview with Fox after presenting Corey Caesar with the World Series Most Valuable Player award.
“We’m glad we’re done. I think the end of this season is a great achievement for our players, but we’m worried when any of our players test positive. We knew Justin was positive during the game and we isolated him immediately to prevent it from spreading.”
After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided some other details, except that one of the team’s captains told him that Turner should come out of the game immediately because he tested positive.
“It hurts,” Roberts said. “I haven’t had a chance to see Justin yet. I don’t really know everything that went into it. I knew I had to kick him out of the game after the seventh inning. I’m still trying to learn, but I can not wait to see him. ”
Turner, With Without the mask, then as part of a group photo, Roberts was shown sitting between Andrew Friedman, head of the Dodgers of baseball operations.
Turner went 3-0 with two strikes to replace Edwin Rios in the third inning.
During the regular season, soldiers and field staff were tested for the virus every day. In the latter season, the test was increased every day. As of Friday, there had been no positive virus testing among MLP players for 54 consecutive days.
For the final three rounds of the postseason, like the other teams in the playoffs, the Race and Dodgers were so-called bubbles, restricted to hotels closed to the public and only allowed to take to the stadium.
“Congratulations to the LA Dodgers who won the World Series,” MLB Players Association Said in a statement on Twitter. “We are openly concerned about the report of a positive test and will see to it that all precautionary health and safety protocols are followed in conjunction with the players, their families and the league.”