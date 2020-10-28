Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 after a positive virus test

“We’m glad we’re done. I think the end of this season is a great achievement for our players, but we’m worried when any of our players test positive. We knew Justin was positive during the game and we isolated him immediately to prevent it from spreading.”

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided some other details, except that one of the team’s captains told him that Turner should come out of the game immediately because he tested positive.

“It hurts,” Roberts said. “I haven’t had a chance to see Justin yet. I don’t really know everything that went into it. I knew I had to kick him out of the game after the seventh inning. I’m still trying to learn, but I can not wait to see him. ”

Turner, With Without the mask, then as part of a group photo, Roberts was shown sitting between Andrew Friedman, head of the Dodgers of baseball operations.