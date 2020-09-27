Home Top News Eagles vs. Bengals score: live updates, game stats, highlights as Carson Vents breaks Philadelphia record

Sep 27, 2020 0 Comments
Dee Higgins and Greg Ward provided only one touchdown in the first half of the intermission between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals. Carson Vents continues to struggle to throw football, but has his fastest yards (45) since tearing his ACL back in the 2017 season. The Eagles had a production game from Miles Sanders, but he was limited to just eight carries in the first half. Philadelphia have hit just two touchdowns in its last 25 quarters, giving Wentz Greg Ward a 13-10 half-time lead before striking down Touchdown. Vents is the fastest Eagles quarterback to reach 100 touchdown passes, making it to 59 games.

Cincinnati’s offense was limited by the Eagles’ defense (Josh Sweat starts at the defensive end and Creevon LeBlanc replaces Nickel Robbie-Coleman in the slot cornerback), but the Bengals have done enough to score the game’s separate touchdown. Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass to De Higgins late in the second quarter gave Cincinnati the first lead of the game, just before the Eagles advanced to half time.

The Eagles need a win to keep pace in the NFC East race because the Bengals are giving everything they can handle. Philadelphia have not started 0-3 in a season since 1999 when head coach Doug Peterson reached the quarterfinals. For an immediate analysis of this game, please catch up on our live blog below.

How to see

Time: 1 PM ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Ben.)
TV: CBS | Stream: All access to CBS

