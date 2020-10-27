Weekend and Roddy Rich Score eight nominations each

Instagram

Both music stars will receive the Best Artist of the Year award against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift, while Megan Fire Stallion receives a total of five nominations.

Weekend And Roddy Rich Lead the way with eight nominations at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs).

Hitmakers are the night’s biggest prize for the best artist of the year, where they will compete Justin Bieber, Post Malone And Taylor Swift To compliment.

In the meantime, Megan Fire Stallion, Who is in second place with five nominations in total, stands against Rich Louis Cabaldi, Doja cat, Toby And Lil Baby For the New Artist of the Year award.

Dua Lipa, Who appeared “Good Morning America“To help publish the announcement, she hit the nomination for Favorite Female Artist in the Pop / Rock category Lady Gaga And Swift.

Other top candidates this year are Bieber, Bad bunny, Toby, Doja Kate and Lady Gaga each collected four nods throughout the board, with the organizers introducing some new awards, including Favorite Male and Female Artist and Favorite Male / Female in the Rap / Hip-Hop category. Artist in the Latin section, favorite album and favorite song.

With weekend scores for Favorite Male Artist (Pop / Rock) and Favorite Male Artist (Soul / R&B), “Blinding Lights” and Favorite Song for Pop (Rock / Pop), the best candidates excelled. Song for “Heartless” (soul / r & b), and favorite album (pop / rock) and favorite album (soul / r & b) “After Hours”.

Rich, meanwhile,’s favorite male artist (rap / hip-hop), favorite album (rap / hip-hop) “Please excuse me for antisocial”, and two favorite songs (rap / hip-hop) – his solo cut “The Box “And his collaboration with Toby,” Rockstar “. “The Box” also received a rating for its favorite song (pop / rock), while “Rockstar” received the co-star of the year.

Megan also received nominations for two collaborations this year – with him on the “Savage” remix Beyonc Knowles And with “WAP” Cardi b – With favorite female artist (rap / hip-hop) and favorite song (rap / hip-hop) for “WAP”.

Voting for all AMA categories is now open on the show’s website (https://www.theamas.com/Vote/) and the winners will be announced during the TV awards show, which airs on ABC on November 22 at 8pm.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

