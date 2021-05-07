Grace Anatomy: Jesse Williams announces withdrawal from the series

After spending 12 seasons in “Grace Anatomy”, Jesse Williams has announced his retirement from the popular medical series. It will last appear in the US on May 20, with two episodes for the Season 17 final scheduled for June 3.

In the episode that aired across the Atlantic, from Thursday to Friday, viewers understood that Dr. Jackson Avery’s translator – first appeared Gray physique As a secondary character in 2009, before establishing himself as the main character of the series – was on the go.

During an exchange with her father, who had a daughter named Harriet, and in April, the doctor announced his intention to leave Seattle to move to Boston to “settle the medical universe, to create real racial equality in the world.” Fans erupted in joy when they agreed to separate from Matthew in April, indicating the chance to see the “Jabril” couple reunite.

“Very proud of our work”

Jesse Williams released a press release, which was aired by an American site Deadline, To explain the reason for his departure from the series and to thank the audience for their unwavering support.

“I will always be grateful for the unlimited opportunities offered to me by Shonda Rhymes, the channel, the studio, my cast, our wonderful team, Christa Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen. As an actor, director and person, I have had the obscene opportunity to learn so much from many, I would like to thank our wonderful fans for bringing so much energy and appreciation. The experience and endurance we have gained by creating almost 300 hours of world-class television is a gift I will always cherish. I am so proud of our work, our impact, and the many tools, opportunities, and advances we make with dear friends. ” We can read that.

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution over and over the past eleven years on and off the screen is a real gift. He brings so much love, depth and brilliance to his works. He will miss so much, Jackson Avery will miss – will be completed in many years, ”producer Krista Vernoff responded.