Walter Wallace Jr. was shot by police in front of his family

There is widespread anger in the United States after another African American man was shot dead by police – this time in front of his family.

The video, uploaded on Twitter, shows the final moments of the life of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. before he was shot by police in Philadelphia on Monday.

The video shows policemen standing in the street with their weapons.

Mr Wallace exits between the two cars and police retreat.

Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was shot and killed during an altercation with police on Monday. Source: Twitter Further

They begin to shoot, and Mr. Wallace falls to the ground on the road. A woman then cries, screaming frantically.

The police approach her and they stand on top of Mr Wallace’s lifeless body.

Prosecutor Ben Crump said Mr Wallace had been shot more than 10 times by police.

Philadelphia Police Spokesman Sergeant Eric Griff said Philadelphia Investigative police were called to the area where they encountered someone holding a knife.

Police are investigating the body game of the shooting. Charjet Griff said police told him to drop the knife, but he did not do so and approached two officers.

The 27-year-old died at the hospital, the study said.

Mr Wallace’s father, Walter, told reporters that his son had mental problems and questioned why police had taken up arms.

He suggested that the authorities may have tortured his son and not shot him.

‘An Obvious Tragedy’

A Report on Medium.com blog, Councilor Jamie Gauthier called for an inquiry.

“It’s an obvious tragedy. Walter Wallace Jr., a resident of my district, was shot dead by police while his mother stayed away,” he said.

“I offer my deepest condolences to her and to the family and friends of this young man. Our whole community mourns his loss tonight.

“I call on the Philadelphia Police Department to immediately release the body camera footage of the officers involved in this incident. The public deserves a full, undeclared account of what happened today. ”

Walter Wallace Jr., 27, a twin, father and son were shot 10 times by police, his father Walter Wallace Sr. said. A video shows Wallace was at least 10 feet away from officers when the shooting began. His mother begged him not to shoot. https://t.co/vDegRuaW8V pic.twitter.com/xOCz2aH8FA – Ellie Rushing (ll Ellie Rushing) October 26, 2020

Police Commissioner Daniel Outlaw said in a statement that the video “raises many questions.”

“I assure the residents that those questions will be fully resolved by the investigation,” he said.

“When I was at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will suffer forever.

“I will lean on what the inquiry has to say to answer many unanswered questions.”

‘There is no good police in a racist organization’

About 150 people gathered at Malcolm X Park to learn of Mr. Wallace’s death.

They chanted, “There is no good police in a racist organization,” according to the Daily Pennsylvania.

Some protesters threw bricks and pictures on Twitter, setting a police car on fire, but the crowd dispersed around 1am.

Mr Wallace’s death follows the ongoing ethnic tensions in the United States – especially earlier this year when an African American man, George Floyd, was killed by police.

