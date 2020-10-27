The scariest moment is when Elvis the crocodile takes a ‘nipple’ on the Florida man’s shoulder

The bizarre decision of a Florida man to swim with a 13-foot alligator came to an abrupt end when the hunter bit his shoulder.

Shows great views of the giant crocodile approaching John Braz swimming in the lakes of Miami in Everglades, Florida.

Mr Braze calls the crocodile Elvis and describes him as his friend.

Adrenaline Junkie, in the movie, says that Alligator did him no harm because the beast has the ability to kill him

Despite his self-confidence, he jumped out of the water before saying he would swim again with an alligator called Elvis.

He said the big hunter had no intention of harming himself.

Daredevil said: ‘I am a recreational scuba diver, snorkeler and free diver. I am an adrenaline junkie and I love animals. So, I have fun swimming with sharks, crocodiles and all kinds of sea creatures.

After posting that video on Facebook, Mr Braze said: ‘So, today I was knocked down by a 13-foot caterpillar.

‘He’s bigger than me and thinks he can bully me.

‘No hard feelings. He may express dominance or be interested. If he wanted a bite, I wouldn’t be on FB now. ‘

‘He’s still my friend and will be back with him soon.

He added: ‘I have had a lot of contact with him in the past. I think because there were a lot of people, he felt he had to show dominance, but in general he is very cool. If he still wanted to, he could have gotten it. That’s my friend. ‘

Mr Brazi’s friends said he may have killed the crocodile or been seriously injured.

Mark Aziz wrote: ‘Not your brilliant moment … If he wants to tear your hand, he will be.’

Others suggested that his actions create another ‘Florida man’ monument in which people from the state of sunlight are involved in very indescribable events.

Another friend noted the silence of the second man who stayed in the water despite the danger.

Mr Braze replied: ‘He is a pro. Fifth Generation Classman. He grew up in that water. I am fine with sharks. He’s the Gator Man but I try. ‘

Jeff Charles said: ‘You no longer have a chip on your shoulder.’

Others suggested he was ‘crazy’ to go into the water with a huge alligator.

The crocodile appeared as Jason Moreno knelt on Mr Braggy’s shoulder