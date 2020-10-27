Captain Sarah Hunter was ruled out of England’s final Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The Red Roses, who were crowned champions on Sunday afternoon when France were held to a 13-13 draw in Scotland, are looking for a second straight Grand Slam to Burma this weekend.

In the absence of Hunter, center Emily Scott will lead the team, while side Marley Packer will return after nine months and Abby Ward will return after 11 months.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: “We are naturally disappointed with Sarah Hunter’s rejection, but we think she’s better off getting out of it to recover properly. We have a big year and need to play a long game.”

Laough borough Lightning perspectives Tetisha Harper and Morvenna Talling were named to Middleton’s squad earlier this year, while Ellie Giltonne and Alex Matthews were added after impressing seven-year-olds, and Helena Roland won her first hat.

He continued: “Morvenna Dolling was someone on the team last season and around it. He’s a player with a lot of intensity, which fits in with how we like to play.

“Players who have returned since the age of seven have performed exceptionally well in the opening rounds of the Alliance Premier 15s, and we look forward to seeing how Ellie, Alex and Helena charge this week.

“The return of Abby Ward and Marley Packer is a big plus for us. They are very experienced and talented players. It’s great to be getting ready for a match again. We can not wait to get on the field.”