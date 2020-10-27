Home Sports The England women bid for the Grand Slam tournament without the injured captain Sarah Hunter

The England women bid for the Grand Slam tournament without the injured captain Sarah Hunter

Oct 27, 2020 0 Comments
England Women without injured captain Sarah Hunter as they bid for Grand Slam

Captain Sarah Hunter was ruled out of England’s final Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The Red Roses, who were crowned champions on Sunday afternoon when France were held to a 13-13 draw in Scotland, are looking for a second straight Grand Slam to Burma this weekend.

In the absence of Hunter, center Emily Scott will lead the team, while side Marley Packer will return after nine months and Abby Ward will return after 11 months.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: “We are naturally disappointed with Sarah Hunter’s rejection, but we think she’s better off getting out of it to recover properly. We have a big year and need to play a long game.”

Laough borough Lightning perspectives Tetisha Harper and Morvenna Talling were named to Middleton’s squad earlier this year, while Ellie Giltonne and Alex Matthews were added after impressing seven-year-olds, and Helena Roland won her first hat.

He continued: “Morvenna Dolling was someone on the team last season and around it. He’s a player with a lot of intensity, which fits in with how we like to play.

“Players who have returned since the age of seven have performed exceptionally well in the opening rounds of the Alliance Premier 15s, and we look forward to seeing how Ellie, Alex and Helena charge this week.

“The return of Abby Ward and Marley Packer is a big plus for us. They are very experienced and talented players. It’s great to be getting ready for a match again. We can not wait to get on the field.”

READ  F2 Sochi Sprint Race - Motorsport Week has no choice but to cancel

You May Also Like

Atletico Madrid vs. R.P. in US TV and streaming. Where to find Salzburg

Brighton West Brom

Gives Grand Pokeys a point

D.K. Metcalfe's Touch Down-Storage Prevention Legend

D.K. Metcalfe’s Touch Down-Storage Prevention Legend

Michael Arteta Ventures after Arsenal's late bout by Leicester | Football News

Michael Arteta Ventures after Arsenal’s late bout by Leicester | Football News

Jimmy Caropolo is still under evaluation with 49 men, and the team could make a difference in 2021

Jimmy Caropolo is still under evaluation with 49 men, and the team could make a difference in 2021

MLP Playoffs: What is the title of the World Series 2020?

MLP Playoffs: What is the title of the World Series 2020?

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *