Miley Cyrus claims to have testified to UFOs

Miley Cyrus has been a part of popular culture for more than a decade now, and the singer and actress have been making headlines for many reasons over the years. As Cyrus revealed in a recent interview, it was revealed that it could certainly have run with extraterrestrial life. In the latest profile Interview Before the magazine, Cyrus and costume designer Rick Owens highlighted the topic of whether or not there is life beyond Earth, talked about the sequence of topics. Cyrus expressed her belief in its potential, especially after describing an experience in which she believed she was being chased by an unidentified flying object.

“I really had an experience. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend. I was chased by some kind of UFO,” Cyrus revealed. “I know very well what I saw, but I bought weed wax from someone who was in a van in front of a taco shop, so it may have been weed wax. But the best way to describe it was a flying snowflake. I saw it, and my friend saw it. There were two other cars on the road, and they stopped looking, so I think what I saw was real. “

“For five days I shivered and it made me cringe,” Cyrus continued. “I really could not see the sky. I thought they might come back.”

However, Cyrus said he did not feel “threatened” by experience, but certainly did not notice it at all.

“I was not really threatened, but I saw him sitting in front of a flying object,” Cyrus explained. “It looked at me, we made eye contact, I think that shook me. I saw the eyes of something I could not get my head around. But it’s very right for you to say that this is a form of narcissism that we can only be in this vast universe.”

Cyrus is the latest person to speak publicly about his experience with UFOs, as the title has surfaced several times over the past year. In April, the Pentagon classified new tapes of UFOs to the surprise and confusion of social media. Residents in both Brazil and New Jersey believed the UFOs were discovered this year, although the latter ended up being Goodyear Blimp.

