Home Top News Jamie Foxx’s sister, Deandra Dixon, has died at the age of 36

Jamie Foxx’s sister, Deandra Dixon, has died at the age of 36

Oct 27, 2020 0 Comments
Jamie Foxx's sister, Deandra Dixon, has died at the age of 36

To go with the emotional post Fox posted a series of photos of him and his sister.

. .., “Fox wrote.” I can not tell you how many times we have had dinner at the house where he came to the dance floor and stole the show. “

Dixon is best known for honoring singer Chris Brown, and when his brother danced, he joked that “even for her boyfriend, Chris Brown officially ran for his money.”

“I know she’s in heaven, and now she’s dancing with her wings … My pain is incredible. I laugh when I think of all the great memories she left of me … my family … and her friends,” he wrote.

Fox also mentioned the times he joined her in his craft, from dancing in the music video for his single “Flame It” to appearing with her at the Grammys.

“Theondra you left a hole in my heart … but I will fill it with all the memories you have given me … I love you for every ounce of me,” Fox wrote. “Our family is broken, but we will put the pieces back together with your love … and please keep my family in your prayers …”

Fox wrote in his post that his sister was an ambassador Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
The organization honored Dixon On its site in a post “The Quincy Jones Excellent Advocate Award, the highest honor of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, was inspired by Diandra and was its first recipient. Quincy Jones herself introduced us to Theondra, whom she met as one of the most unstoppable, magnetic men ever seen.”

“Her parents, Annette and George Dixon, brother Jamie Foxx, sister Detra Dixon, daughter-in-law Anelis and Corinne, dear friend Kim and the big family are all comforted. We ask you to help us respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the tribute read. “Globally, we have lost our talented, brilliant, cruel, beautiful, warm, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, Diana Dixon. Our Down Syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader and role model who must always help others. She is ours. A bright light in this world. “

READ  RNC 2020: Trump warns Republican conference of ‘rigged election’

CNN has approached Fox’s advertiser for further feedback.

You May Also Like

The former deputy prime minister has been named the next Kirk appraiser

The former deputy prime minister has been named the next Kirk appraiser

News18 Logo

Real Madrid move to Germany after losing CL start

How To Apply For Temporary Christmas Roles After Seasonal Vacancies Increase

How To Apply For Temporary Christmas Roles After Seasonal Vacancies Increase

Two weeks later, Turkey condemns beheading of French author despite Erdogan's call for boycott - World

Two weeks later, Turkey condemns beheading of French author despite Erdogan’s call for boycott – World

Browns vs. Bengals Final Score: Cleveland wins 37-34 shootout Baker Mayfield has epic comeback performance

Browns vs. Bengals Final Score: Cleveland wins 37-34 shootout Baker Mayfield has epic comeback performance

Have the Lions adjusted their defense?

Have the Lions adjusted their defense?

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *