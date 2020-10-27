Home Economy IKEA’s 2021 schedule company has been delayed due to the removal of the attack image

IKEA’s 2021 schedule company has been delayed due to the removal of the attack image

Oct 27, 2020 0 Comments
IKEA's 2021 schedule company has been delayed due to the removal of the attack image

IKEA has stopped publishing the widely anticipated annual list in the United States this year because the company has removed the photo that could have been attacked.

According to a report confirmed by Fox Business, the film showed him trying to put furniture together while wearing a black shirt, which for some resembled a prisoner’s uniform.

IKEA delayed the release of the print version of its 2021 list – which is said to print more than 200 million copies each year – due to the photo.

The schedule was originally scheduled for release in August, as Quartz first reported.

The picture shows a cast wearing a slit in the finger and an actor in the leg when positioned near a coffee table that requires assembly, Quartz said.

But the shirt he was wearing was said to be engraved with the numbers “45678”, which raised eyebrows, the company said.

“After distributing the 2021 list locally, we found an image that could be misunderstood,” an IKEA U.S. spokesman said in an email to Fox Business.

“As a mission-led organization with core values ​​of diversity and content, IKEA strives to be a force for positive change in society. .

The company considered its options and decided to remove the image from the printed version of the list in the United States, which means it will not be available in stores there until later this year, a spokesman said.

The online version of the list went live on Monday.

According to a spokesman, the photo was on page 133, depicting the company’s assembly service by Taskrobit.

READ  PG&E restores electrical power for greater part of clients impacted by rolling blackouts at direction of California's grid operator

“The black model in the ad was wearing a black shirt with white numbers on the back. The costumes were selected only for the visual appearance of the film and the numbers were considered only as a design detail, ”the company said. “We understand that the film can be interpreted as reinforcing negative racial stereotypes, and that our partners around the world are re-filming the film in the most appropriate setting.”

This article first appeared Fox News And re-created with permission

You May Also Like

A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft which first flew on the 18/09/1997, parked with its engines removed at Cotswold Airport, which is the home of Air Salvage international who dismantle end-of-life aircraft. The airline is to retire its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect.

Retired British Airways Boeing 747 to be converted into a cinema and museum | UK News

Vogue Fashion Night 2020: Bombie Northwood-Fly, Vogue Reveals Style Tips for Summer

Vogue Fashion Night 2020: Bombie Northwood-Fly, Vogue Reveals Style Tips for Summer

Long live the markets, Monday 26 October, 2020

Long live the markets, Monday 26 October, 2020

Birmingham car major gang kills Audi and Mercedes worth 100k

Birmingham car major gang kills Audi and Mercedes worth 100k

The average Social Security benefit in 2021 is here

The average Social Security benefit in 2021 is here

Lee Kun-hee, head of Samsung Electronics, dies at 78 Samsung

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *