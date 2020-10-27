2) Pension fund deficit oppression ‘may recover’: Experts warn that government repressive companies could force $ 100 billion into plowing deficits in pension fund gaps.

3) Germany Inc. fears worst as second wave catches: Fears of a double collapse in Germany as the economic damage caused by the second Govt waves spreads as Europe’s “last stronghold”.

4) William Hill Advisors on the Willi 165m Jackpot Series: Investment bankers, lawyers and accountants are at a cost of more than $ 5,165 million if the bookmakers’ investors vote on the acquisition transfer.

5) Tyrell Crisp sells Chase Distillery to Diageo: After being declared bankrupt, William Chase was set on a hefty salary following the sale of his gin and vodka maker for an undisclosed amount.

It happened overnight

S.Rabbits slid in Asia on Tuesday, giving Wall Street its worst day in a month as rising Corona virus cases and hopes for a U.S. economic stimulus waned.

Stock limits fell in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney. Shares were flat in South Korea, where economic growth data were slightly better than expected.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 pc to 23,428.70 and Hong Kong ‘s Hong Kong fell 0.8 pc to 24,719.38. South Korea’s Gosby was down one point at 2,344.48 and the S&P / ASX 200 was down 1.8 pc at 6,042.60. The Shanghai Composite Index gave 0.2pc to 3,244.23.

Following a 3.2 pc quarterly decline in April-June, South Korea’s relatively strong outlook reflected 1.9 percent economic growth over the previous quarter. Strong exports led to a resurgence, economists said.

Coming up today

Corporate: Bloomsbury Publishing, PP, HSBC, St. James Place, Whitbread (Medieval); Tegra drugs (Full year results); ContourGlobal, hunting (Business Reports)

Economy: CBI Distribution Business Survey (UK); Industrial profit (China); Unemployment (Spain); Durable goods orders, consumer confidence (Us)