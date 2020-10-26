Vogue Fashion Night 2020: Bombie Northwood-Fly, Vogue Reveals Style Tips for Summer

Buffy Sleeves, Pastel Tees and Power Suits – Summer style is coming off nicely and truly.

A year after leggings and oversized hoodies turned from home uniforms into unofficial work, it’s time for a wardrobe update, bike shorts (a la healy beeper), power blazers and cut-outs to fit into a huddle.

So, what should be the trends to add to your trend before the social distant summer and party season?

Vogue Senior Fashion Editor of Australia The main trends for the upcoming season are huge sleeves, prints-on-prints, cut-outs and lightweight shooting, said Filippa Moroni.

Media_Camera Bombay Northwood-fly wearing a limited edition T-shirt from Vogue Fashion’s Night in Vogue X Basic. Image: Vogue

Media_Camera Social Nadia Fairfax is beautiful in pink. Image: Vogue

“A summer suit is a great example of a look that will work hard for you this summer, with a T-shirt and a pink suit with sneakers one day a week,” Moroni said.

“For a fun weekend look, change into a crop top. Leather and a strappy mid heel for a summer weekend look, quoting brands like Ajay, Camila and Mark and Scanlan Theodore,” he added.

As for access, model Pompey Northwood-Fly said he “always chooses the opposite.”

“So if it’s a loud color, it’s plain sneaker or colorful shoes, a little white dress – (about it) balancing,” Northwood-Blyth said.

Media_Camera Hayley Bieber, filmed in Los Angeles, wears on-trend bike shorts and a cropped sweater – the main look for summer. Image: Mega / GC Images

Lauren Ormizia, spokeswoman for the fashion chain H&M, says linen-on-linen is one of the must-have trends in the summer.

The tonal dressing will feature “a palette of rust, khaki and tobacco” as well as “dramatic, volume puff sleeves endorsing the 1980s,” he said.

See also “With built-in waist and outer pocket details” app.

Enter Night In Vogue Fashion, An 11-day virtual event featuring discounts and styling sessions aimed at rigorous summer research.

The program contains a trends master class Vogue And a virtual runway from H&M on October 28 (Wednesday) and David Jones on October 30 (Friday).

Zimmerman, Ajay, and Bassick are among the designers offering sales and special offers as part of the event, which has gone digital this year due to Govt-19.

Key offers include a 30-70 percent discount on selected items in the fashion chain Cookie, while New York designers Koch and Kate Spade offer a 20 percent discount on the full price, and BASIC is already taking another 20 percent off discounted items.

Shoppers at Tommy Hilfiger can save up to 25 percent off, while Zimmerman offers a 10 percent gift voucher for online orders.

YSL Beauty spent $ 100 and won a $ 25 pack deal, while you can save up to 20 percent on selected styles in Victoria and Woods.

Media_Camera Bella Hadid wears the sexy loop in the cut-out course – the choice for the upcoming party season. Image: Getty Images

As a part of Night In Vogue Fashion, Vogue And BASIC has released their annual limited edition Organic Cotton T-Shirt ($ 100).

A versatile addition to a spring / summer wardrobe, Moroni suggested combining tea with “an ideal utility short and chunky shoe for a cool summer look.”

“Or wear yours with a skirt and blazer for a play in a masculine feminine dress,” she advised.

How does Northwood-Fly wear her? “With denim, but I think I match it with white pants, linen or a bikini. It’s summer in Australia, no worries,” she said.

Night In Vogue Fashion Available until November 1st. For full details and discounts, see vogue.com.au.