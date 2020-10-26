Home Economy Retired British Airways Boeing 747 to be converted into a cinema and museum | UK News

Retired British Airways Boeing 747 to be converted into a cinema and museum | UK News

Oct 26, 2020 0 Comments
A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft which first flew on the 18/09/1997, parked with its engines removed at Cotswold Airport, which is the home of Air Salvage international who dismantle end-of-life aircraft. The airline is to retire its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect.

The retired British Airways Boeing 747 is to be converted into a cinema and educational facility in Gloucestershire.

The jumbo jet will also be used as a conference venue, museum and visitor attraction when it hits the Gotswold Airport near Kemble next spring.

One percent of the proceeds from these events will be donated to charities and to a scholarship program run by Gotswold Airport.

Image:
The final two 747 flights in Heathrow took off early this month

The G-CIVP Boeing 747 entered first British Airways (PA) The Navy built its last passenger aircraft in February 1994 and on April 6 – this time it has flown nearly 60 million times.

Passenger flight is one of two HeathrowDeparting 747s B.A. Pension flights Earlier this month.

The carrier had initially planned to evacuate the fleet by 2024, allowing the use of smaller fuel-efficient aircraft, however Projects were purchased going forward Due to Corona virus International spread.

The G-CIVP model has been featured in the aircraft’s Nexus distribution since the 1970s and 1980s – one of four aircraft that delivered the traditional product during last year’s centenary celebrations.

More from British Airways

Sean Doyle, CEO of BA, said: “We retired two of our final 747s based in Heathrow earlier this month, so we’re pleased that Gotswold Airport was able to give one of these planes a new home and a new lease of life.

“The 747, and the Nexus presentation are iconic in BA’s past, and we hope locals and visitors will enjoy watching this piece of history for many years to come.”

READ  Northampton tops new Top 10 list of highest weekly Covid-19 rates after huge jump

Cotswold Airport Chief Executive Officer Susanna Harvey said: “This is great news for locals and visitors alike who will be able to see and experience one of the finest passenger flights of its time.

“We are pleased to be doing this following its final flight from London Heathrow to Godsvold Airport on October 8th.”

You May Also Like

Vogue Fashion Night 2020: Bombie Northwood-Fly, Vogue Reveals Style Tips for Summer

Vogue Fashion Night 2020: Bombie Northwood-Fly, Vogue Reveals Style Tips for Summer

Long live the markets, Monday 26 October, 2020

Long live the markets, Monday 26 October, 2020

Birmingham car major gang kills Audi and Mercedes worth 100k

Birmingham car major gang kills Audi and Mercedes worth 100k

The average Social Security benefit in 2021 is here

The average Social Security benefit in 2021 is here

Lee Kun-hee, head of Samsung Electronics, dies at 78 Samsung

Acrobar Cafe brutally abuses Daniel Andrews supporters

Acrobar Cafe brutally abuses Daniel Andrews supporters

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *