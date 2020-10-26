The retired British Airways Boeing 747 is to be converted into a cinema and educational facility in Gloucestershire.

The jumbo jet will also be used as a conference venue, museum and visitor attraction when it hits the Gotswold Airport near Kemble next spring.

One percent of the proceeds from these events will be donated to charities and to a scholarship program run by Gotswold Airport.

The final two 747 flights in Heathrow took off early this month



The G-CIVP Boeing 747 entered first British Airways (PA) The Navy built its last passenger aircraft in February 1994 and on April 6 – this time it has flown nearly 60 million times.

Passenger flight is one of two HeathrowDeparting 747s B.A. Pension flights Earlier this month.

The carrier had initially planned to evacuate the fleet by 2024, allowing the use of smaller fuel-efficient aircraft, however Projects were purchased going forward Due to Corona virus International spread.

The G-CIVP model has been featured in the aircraft’s Nexus distribution since the 1970s and 1980s – one of four aircraft that delivered the traditional product during last year’s centenary celebrations.

Sean Doyle, CEO of BA, said: “We retired two of our final 747s based in Heathrow earlier this month, so we’re pleased that Gotswold Airport was able to give one of these planes a new home and a new lease of life.

“The 747, and the Nexus presentation are iconic in BA’s past, and we hope locals and visitors will enjoy watching this piece of history for many years to come.”

Cotswold Airport Chief Executive Officer Susanna Harvey said: “This is great news for locals and visitors alike who will be able to see and experience one of the finest passenger flights of its time.

“We are pleased to be doing this following its final flight from London Heathrow to Godsvold Airport on October 8th.”