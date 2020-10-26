Michael Arteta Ventures after Arsenal’s late bout by Leicester | Football News

Michael Arretta was puzzled as to why Alexandre Lacazette’s opening goal was not allowed in Arsenal’s defeat to Leicester.

Connors lost the first home to the Foxes in 47 years as Jamie Verdy came off the bench to seal the victory with a 1-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal dropped a fourth-minute decision after it was ruled that Granit Shaga had interfered with goalkeeper Caspar Schmeichel from an offside position.













After Granit Shaga was considered to be interfering in the game while in an offside position, Arteta was outraged that this goal was not allowed from Lockett.



Speaking after the game, Arteta said Sky Sports: “I was very disappointed, we had it in our hands in the first half and I didn’t know how the target was allowed.

“Strictly speaking, I was very pleased with the first half and the way we pressed and the aggression we showed against a team, capable of breaking that pressure and creating opportunities against you.

“We were at the top of the game and we had no control over them. We scored a goal from the set piece and I don’t know how it was allowed.

“In the second half, it was waiting for the right moment against a team that wanted to be patient and defend very deeply.

“They had no shots on goal, they were waiting for a mistake to go into the break. At the moment there was a minimal mistake without any pressure on the ball, they tried to keep pace and they caught us in place and we lost the game on our backs.”













Asked if he had received an explanation from referee Craig Bowson as to why Lockett’s goal was not allowed, Arteta added: “No, I asked them. [the officials] They said nothing.

“At the end of the day, if you can not beat it for any reason, you do not miss it. We still have some moments to reach the goal, but we gave many free-kicks, we did not put the ball in the box, it’s something we need to improve for the future.”

To make matters worse, Arsenal lost both David Luiz and Buccaneer Saga in the second half due to injury.

“We’ve lost a few players in the last one week,” Artetta said. “David has a muscle problem and could not pursue it, so we need to evaluate him in the next 48 hours.”

Rodgers praises ‘world-class’ Verdi













Brendan Rodgers praised the impact of Jamie Verdy coming out of the bench claiming victory, following his excellent form against the Gunners.

It was Verdi’s 11th Premier League goal against Arsenal – only Wayne Rooney could boast – and gave Leicester a win in a match where they had to soak up a lot of pressure from the hosts.

“Everyone talks about the goals he scored against Arsenal and the big teams, but that’s why he’s a great player,” Rodgers said.

“He makes that big contribution to the big games, it shows you where he is. He’s a world-class striker and I’m very lucky to have him here.”

11/5 – Jamie Verdy has scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against Arsenal, with only Wayne Rooney (12) scoring the most goals in a Gunners match. Verdi is now the highest-scoring player in top flight relationships (5 goals) at the Emirates. Plucked. pic.twitter.com/1xPrr4kdfL – OptaJoe (ptOptaJoe) October 25, 2020

With the success of Leicester ensuring a great start to a league campaign since 2001, Rodgers added: “We thought we deserved it. [to win].

“We play against a good side, its movement is good, tonight is set a little differently, but I know they have got quality and players who can run behind. Come and keep a clean sheet and play with that quality, the silence was very good.

“The boys are the best. Our idea is that if you play against high quality players, you should deny them space.

“A lot of my teams always deny it at the top of the pitch, but you play against that quality and that pace. You’re set up a little differently. The concentration, the ideas in the game from the players made me think it’s really awesome.”