John Mulani is close to joining the ‘Five Timers’ club

Hosted by comedian John Mulani Live Saturday night On Halloween, this was the fourth time SNL The writer hosted the event.

John Mulani | Getty Images via Getty Images Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC Universal

Mulani hosted one of the last few live shows before the country closed due to the epidemic. He made history when the show aired live for the first time on February 29th. “This is a Leap Year Saturday, the first person I hosted Live Saturday night A leap year is Saturday, ”Mulani said during his monologue.

“It’s so exciting!” He continued. “I’m the first host to do at least between his second and third time hosting. Nothing came to me.” “I’m here to promote the month of March.” Fame is evident.

Tom Hanks started the ‘Five Timers’ Club’

Actor Tom Hanks “started” the concept of a five-time club in 1990. “Now, if you’re doing the show for the first time, you can’t believe you’re here,” he said During his monopoly, Describes the exclusive club of hosts.

“You can’t believe it,” he continued. “Your head sounds excited. The second time you do a show, it means that you had enough fun to be heard back – and you push a movie. The third time you do the show, the second time it doesn’t go so well, there’s something to prove to yourself. ”

“You’re doing the show for the fourth time, you’re pushing a movie naked,” Hanks joked. “But the fifth time you do a show you get this because it’s a very special time of all.” [ holds up a card ] Membership card at the Five Timers Club. Come with me .. [ walks off the stage ] I’m going to give you a chance to see one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. ”

Don Aikroyd, Tom Hanks, Candice Bergen, Justin Timberlake, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Martin Short | Getty Images via Getty Images Dana Edelson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC Universal

Hanks walked into a special room where five-time guests like Paul Simon, Steve Martin and Elliott Gold were waiting. Today, members of the club include Alec Baldwin, Justin Timberlake and Drew Barrymore.

John Mulani said he would be happy to host again

Mulani joked about his upcoming hosting kick Instagram. “Three things define New York: SNL, The Strokes and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so I’m hosting,” he wrote. “I’m so excited.”

The Emmy Award-winning comedian usually announces his hosting duties with his signed brand comedy. He shared the hosting SNL In February creator Lorne Michaels said it was his duty. Mulani released an “official” letter from Michaels.

“A letter from Lorne Michaels to the people of Toronto,” Mulani wrote Photo of the letter. “Please read and understand. I’m so sorry to move the show back.”

Three things define New York City: SNL, Strokes and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me. I am very excited. Up to the 4th time. Wow and wow and wow pic.twitter.com/6Cl9Lmf9zO – John Uge (ula Mulani) October 25, 2020

“Considering the current state of affairs in this country, John’s demand is now high in New York. John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret for having to postpone for a third time, but he designed it. SNL, ”According to a letter shared by Mulani on Instagram.

“Yes, we have one more draft. He is simply doing his duty and there is nothing Canadian other than that. ”Mulane continued to change the Toronto stand-up date, which at that time was postponed to April 2020.

