Dolly Barton opens up about Porter Wagoner, trying to ‘scare’ her – ‘I don’t fold like some women’

Outside of his songwriting, folk music icon Dolly Barton is best known for his sweetness and positivity. The 74-year-old life legend is a renowned philanthropist who often makes donations for good causes. It’s hard to imagine Barton always having a horrible word for anyone.

But in Barton’s recent memoir, Dolly Barton, Songwriter: My Life in Songs (He wrote with Ron K. Orman), who explains that his relationship with his longtime songwriting partner Porter Wagner is definitely not always sweet and light. In fact, Barton and Wagner cut their heads off when writing together – especially in business matters.

Dolly Barton and Porter Wagner | Michael Money / Life Images Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images

Barton and Wagoner rode a professional relationship roller coaster

Barton and Wagner began working together in 1967 Porter Wagoner Show Without fail. Soon, they began writing together, and the songwriting couple released several duet albums.

In his new memoir, Barton explains that despite being new to the business, he was really at the forefront of the duo’s songwriting efforts. Wagner was not well known as a songwriter when they started working as a couple.

Barton explains, “He helped with a lot of the songs that didn’t get official credit.

But, although Wagner and Barton had professional chemistry, their relationship was largely one.

“Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes not,” Barton writes Song plate. “We were both very bullheaded.” He explains that it is never possible to find out whether they were “very similar” or “very different”.

Dolly Barton and Porter Wagner | Frank Mullen / WireImage

Related: Elvis Presley sings this famous Dolly Barton ball to Priscilla after divorce

The couple began to raise their heads more and more over the years

Regarding his professional relationship with Wagner, Barton writes in his memoir, “When we wrote together, sometimes it was fun, sometimes based on whether or not we were fighting.” Although she has always been grateful to him and found “great joy” in the work they did together, there have been many “ups and downs” over the years.

The last song they wrote together was “Please Stop Loving Me” in 1974 – which was their only duet favorite, paradoxically – at the time, they were fighting more often than usual.

Perhaps the problem is that their collective relationship simply drove its course. Barton had originally planned to write with Wagner for five years, but by then it was seven years old.

Porter Wagner and Dolly Barton | Tony R. Phipps / WireImage

Related: Dolly Barton’s original ‘Who is Jolene?’

Barton said the wagon could be ‘aggressive’

According to Barton, Wagner had a sometimes turbulent mood. She suspected that his dominant behavior towards her was somewhat related to her gender – but she was not going to back down.

“He had a bad mood, and when it burns, it burns,” Barton writes. Dolly Barton, songwriter. “But when he was in a good mood, he was a joy.”

She says the wagon sometimes scared her, even when it made him angry.

“Porter was so aggressive in his attitude that he tried to scare me,” the 74-year-old reveals. “I think a lot of times, he did.”

However, Barton explains, “I didn’t want to push her because she was a woman.” At home with a father and six brothers, she “got used to men.”

“I don’t fold like some women, which is why I fight back,” Barton insists.

Dolly Barton | Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Related: Dolly Barton’s husband has been out of the spotlight for over 50 years and it’s so good he’s not thought he’s real

The country’s icon wrote ‘I Will Always Love You’ as a tribute to the end of his professional relationship with Wagner.

Over time, Wagon wanted to gain more control over Barton’s music career. He accuses in his new memoir that his professional jealousy began to affect their work relationship.

Finally, Barton spreads his wings and decides that it is time to leave on his own for a complete solo life.

Naturally, the folk singer knew the best way to her partnership with Wagner: with a song. He wrote about the 1974 No. 1 smash hit “I Will Always Love You” – now in the Grammy Hall of Fame – about Wagner’s attempts to free himself from control.

With each song of that song, Barton explains, “It came straight from the bottom [her] Heart. “

“He tried to control something he could not control,” he writes of Wagner, “and it made him miserable and pity me.”

Wagner produced the song – which even told Barton that it was “the best song he ever wrote” – and the pair occasionally worked together until 1975, when they parted ways.