Home Top News Hummels says Globe press conferences in Dortmund, Borussia are ‘a nightmare’

Hummels says Globe press conferences in Dortmund, Borussia are ‘a nightmare’

Oct 25, 2020 0 Comments

The German defender fondly remembers his former manager’s path, but he was also eager to show his support for current boss Lucian Pavre.

Defender Mates Hummels says Jurgen Klopp’s media involvement in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund was more like a nightclub than a press conference.

The Liverpool boss earned his name in seven years at Dortmund, winning two Bundesliga titles and reaching the Champions League final.

Globe’s personality is never far from the headlines because of his passionate scenes on the touchline or his sense of humor with the press.

Editors’ choices

Hummels says current boss Lucian Powrey has a very different approach – but that’s not a bad thing.

“After seven years of press conferences with Globo in Dortmund, we’re used to saying, ‘It’s not really a press conference, but a night – time show,'” Hummels said. Sky Sports. “[Favre] Not wanting to reveal so much, he can back off, but you have to switch if you are looking for entertainment Procyphene [a German television network] 8:15 p.m. ”

Globe’s press conferences have not lost their entertainment value since moving to the Premier League, describing the recent support for injured Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as “like a good wife waiting while her husband is in prison”.

Hummels was speaking after Dortmund beat local rivals Schalke 3-0 in the River Derby on Saturday. They pulled away from a disappointing Champions League defeat in Lazio at midwick, and Hummels was eager to throw his support behind Fawcett.

He said: “I think he’s a good coach. We really enjoy working with him, but as a player I do not think it’s good to get down to these things. There are others who are responsible for that.”

READ  College football scores, NCAA top 25, Week 7: Miami jumps back, wins Memphis Wild shootout

Dortmund have now won three games in a row without conceding in the Bundesliga, sitting at one point above the table with five games.

They have come under a lot of criticism for their performances in Rome, but midfielder Julian Brand says such knee reactions are part of the territory of a large club.

“I’m used to it,” Brand said. “After a bad game or failure, it can quickly lead to unrest. It’s very normal. The boys and staff can handle this. We have some, some of the best games this season. We will all come together this season, including the coach.”

You May Also Like

Justin Thomas bizarrely serene at Josine Championship (by Celine Dion)

Mike Norwell speaks after the loss of the state of Florida in Louisville

Mike Norwell speaks after the loss of the state of Florida in Louisville

VAVEL logo

Goals and Highlights Tigress 1-1 Juarez Day 15 Guard 1 2020 | 10/24/2020

Football: Simeon looks at the Soccer-Atletico box after the tactical switch

Football: Simeon looks at the Soccer-Atletico box after the tactical switch

Texas singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has died at the age of 78

Texas singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has died at the age of 78

Sunderland AFC v Portsmouth: Live stream details, match updates, latest score, team news, manager reaction

Sunderland AFC 1-2 Portsmouth Live: Former striker John Marquis fires home to send cats back

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *