Home Top News Goals and Highlights Tigress 1-1 Juarez Day 15 Guard 1 2020 | 10/24/2020

Goals and Highlights Tigress 1-1 Juarez Day 15 Guard 1 2020 | 10/24/2020

Oct 25, 2020 0 Comments
VAVEL logo

Thanks for watching this broadcast

We hope you enjoyed this Tigers 1-1 Bravo. Come back soon for more information about your favorite teams at Wavell USA.
See you next time!

95 ‘end

The match ends at Universitario Stadium, with some Tigresses giving up the first half, but in vain goal plays.
Bravos gave the best match according to the players they got and equalized the game with Lescano’s best goal in the second half.

90 ‘

Velasquez’s impressive sweep to cover Gignak’s most powerful shot and prevent his team from falling.

84 ‘

Vargas long-range shot that effortlessly blocks Palos.

80 ‘

Yellow card to newcomer Calvan for a mistake in Guido Pizarro in the right field of the area.

73 ‘

Stain on the edge of the area, and yellow card to Carlos Salceto.

70 ‘Goal of Bravos

Tario Lescano scored his eighth goal of the season with a superb half-turn in that area and a shot that stopped Nahuel.

69 ‘

Tigress’ counter-attack, led by Eduardo Vargas, shot the left foot from outside the area but deflected the ball.

65 ‘

The filtered pass from Kignok to Vargas entered the unmarked area, but the ball flew away.

The Tigers opened the scoreboard at home

52 ‘

Alan Mendoza’s title goes above the crossroads.

Target of 46 ‘fields

Juarez’s defense is surprising with a ball, and “tooth” Lopez used the error to be alone and defined without a goalkeeper.

45 ‘

The second half starts with Tigress 0-0 Juarez.

Tigress missed it

45 ‘

Yellow card for Aquino who stopped the Bravo counter-stroke that looks like danger.

43 ‘

Lopez’s best left-footed volleyball to hit Bravo’s crossbar.

40 ‘

Contreras shot from outside the area, but the ball goes too far.

38 ‘

The roof center of Aquino ending in the hands of Palos.

28 ‘

Velasquez advanced back to Nahuel’s goal, this time after a corner kick.

26 ‘

Raphael was shot by Carioca from outside the area that went straight to the location of Palos.

24 ‘

After a shot from Fernandez, the ball was dropped for a kick, but he did not expect it and was able to pass the ball too wide.

12 ‘

The best combination between Lopez and Dunas, the latter shot alone in front of the goalkeeper and passed to the side of the post.

10 ‘

Yellow card for Esquivel for a foul against Aquino.

8 ‘

Velasquez advanced after the free kick, but the ball went over Nahuel’s goal.

7 ‘

Tunas gets a yellow card for a false accusation against him when Moro Fernandes is about to enter the area on the right.

0 ‘Sports Stars!

The referee starts blowing the whistle at the match between Tigris and Bravos at the Universidad de Nuevo Leon Stadium.

Enrique Pallos will face his former colleagues

Sequence of Jurassic

Juarez knows how to attack

Small but remarkable detail

Tigris is already “on the volcano”

Good afternoon, Wavell fans

We will present to you in a moment everything related to the Tigers vs Juarez match, the confirmed ranks in the frontier team and the casualties.

Do not leave here

How and where to look for Tigress vs Bravo

The previous row of dichroism

Guzman, Reyes, Mesa, Carioca, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Rodriguez, Tunas, Gignog and Lopez.

The previous line of Juarez

Palos, Romo, Velasquez, Oliveira, Hernandez, Armova, Contreras, Esquivel, Fabian, Rubio and Castillo.

Jurassic’s main player

The main player of the Tigris

The last call for Bravos

The Tigers are closing the match better

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of the Cowans 2020 competition: Tigress Vs Jurass!

You May Also Like

Football: Simeon looks at the Soccer-Atletico box after the tactical switch

Football: Simeon looks at the Soccer-Atletico box after the tactical switch

Texas singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has died at the age of 78

Texas singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has died at the age of 78

Sunderland AFC v Portsmouth: Live stream details, match updates, latest score, team news, manager reaction

Sunderland AFC 1-2 Portsmouth Live: Former striker John Marquis fires home to send cats back

Borat 2 - The character dressed as 'Muskini' gives a hilarious look at Brit signs ahead of the film's release

Borat 2 – The character dressed as ‘Muskini’ gives a hilarious look at Brit signs ahead of the film’s release

How Man City should line up against West Ham in the Premier League - Simon Bajkowski

How Man City should line up against West Ham in the Premier League – Simon Bajkowski

Sudan and Israel agree to normalize relations in US brokerage agreement: NPR

Sudan and Israel agree to normalize relations in US brokerage agreement: NPR

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *