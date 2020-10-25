Exclusively PS5 Xbox Series X with this streaming service

The Xbox One It was a tough lesson for Microsoft and other console manufacturers that video games should be the focus of their hardware. Microsoft’s 2013 E3 presentation, with its tone-deaf focus on home entertainment, has failed at every front in history.

At that time the landscape changed significantly and now, support for home video streaming services Netflix , Prime Video , And Disney Plus Important selling points for both Xbox Series X. And PS5 .

Sony, well aware of the need to provide both a satisfying gaming and media experience, recently unveiled its new PS5 Media Remote accessory with the news of an amazing new media streaming app.

Bill Rosenberg, Head of PlayStation Global Partner Development and Relations, shares a picture of the PS5 Media Remote PlayStation Blog. The device can turn the PS5 console on and off, and has dedicated buttons for Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

In addition to the usual play / pause and forward / reverse functions we expect from a distance, it also allows users with compatible TVs to adjust the volume and power settings. There is no word that this will include any TVs, but most Sony TVs will be supported.

Most exciting of all, though, is that news Apple TV Initially available on PS5. This is the first time IPhone The manufacturer’s video streaming service is available on video game consoles, and what’s more, this application is scheduled to come on the PS4 in the future.

There has been no news from Microsoft on whether Apple TV will go to Xbox consoles, but last month, Window Central It has been reported that the streaming service is being tested on a small group of Xbox users, so we can see this rolling over.

Other than that, Xbox’s lorry ‘Major Nelson’ Hirp Taken to Twitter To ensure that the traditional Xbox One Media Remotes are compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Series S, there is no word yet on whether the new media remote for the new consoles will work.