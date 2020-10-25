Even if Trump or Biden wins, US-China relations are deteriorating American News

D.Between ies China In the run-up to the November election, the United States has reached its lowest level in decades, which experts in both countries believe is a clear direction for one of the most important bilateral relations in the world.

Under the Trump administration, the United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as increased involvement with Taiwan, including arms sales. The trade deal to end the protracted tariff war has stalled and the US has imposed more restrictions on the Chinese state media.

Biden also promised to take a strong stand against China in the presidential debate, citing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as one of Trump’s “thugs.”

Cheng Xiao, an associate professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said “Sino-US relations will not go back to where they were before.” “The relationship is so bad.”

This is a view shared in the United States. “Regardless of who wins the US presidential election, we should expect tensions in the US and China to escalate in the coming years on a wide range of economic, political, geo-strategic, human rights and people-to-people issues,” Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade representative to Asia, said. Action Sub.

Hong Kong and Taiwan are specific flash points. In response to Beijing’s imposition of a controversial national security law in Hong Kong, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on officials involved in the crackdown, lowering the city’s special customs status and warning financial institutions against conducting “significant” transactions with anyone deemed to have undermined Hong Kong. Autonomy.

The United States has sent top government observers to Taiwan, retaliating from Beijing, increasing military exercises in the region and initiating a new economic dialogue with Taipei. The United States has called for an end to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” that encourages both Beijing and Taipei to take military action, refusing to say whether the United States will come to Taiwan’s aid.

“Mutual distrust has never been high,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Washington-based China Power Project for Strategic and International Studies. “Many in China think China has abandoned its one-China policy,” he said, referring to Beijing’s view that Taiwan is part of China.

While tensions persist under Biden management, the main difference that viewers expect will be in attitude. Biden has promised to work with allies to put pressure on China through the multilateral organizations that Trump withdrew. Analysts expect the Democratic nominee to work with China on issues such as climate change and response to the epidemic if elected.

“The rest of us have to be with us, to China: ‘We are playing by the rules. You are going to pay for what they are playing or economically not playing by them,” Biden said in Thursday’s debate against Trump.

In contrast, Trump is expected to pursue a confrontational, one-sided strategy that could heighten tensions. While Trump’s approach could put immediate pressure on China, Biden’s others are seen as more predictable and comprehensive.

The second term for Trump indicates unpredictability in many ways. In the early years of his presidency, Trump spoke highly of Shi, who was considered by experts in China to be “an entrepreneur willing to make deals and not focus on human rights,” according to Jack de Lisle, director of the Center for Contemporary Research at the University of Pennsylvania in China.





Joe Biden, Vice President of the United States, meets Xi Jinping inside the People’s Hall in Beijing in 2013. Photo: Reuters



A trade agreement previously considered his priority over China could set a precedent for human rights. Last year, Trump described pro-democracy protests as “riots.” According to his former national security adviser, John Bolten, Trump told Shiite to “come forward to build camps” in Xinjiang, describing the mass prevention campaign as “right to do.”

Some hopefuls in China believe that Trump’s four more years will give the two countries a chance to negotiate a trade deal. However, others believe that relationships are likely to deteriorate dramatically. “The current situation cannot be bad. If it gets worse, the military conflict is approaching,” Cheng said.

Beijing has so far responded to various moves by the Trump administration. Trump’s four more years of increasing alignment with the aggressive Chinese leadership could end that control.

“China is gnashing its teeth and Trump has not responded to provocations during the final months of the administration. With the re-election, all the challenges will be ahead of that, ”he said.

Another word for Trump is better for hawks in China. In China, the American media has portrayed the American epidemic, the Black Lives Matter protests and the chaos of the first presidential debate.

“While China is concerned about Trump’s aggression in the short term, it also believes that in the long run he is accelerating the US collapse,” said Rush Toshi, director of the Brookings China Strategic Initiative.

However, there was a big difference between them when some candidates in China met for their final debate. Under a clip posted on Weibo, one commentator noted: “These two should enjoy their twilight years, but not expose their shortcomings in public.” Another wrote: “American comedians have taken the stage.”

As the debate unfolded, G delivered a lengthy speech to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the war between 1950 and 1953, “to help Korea against US occupation.”

Speaking in the People’s Hall, Xi said the Chinese people “learned to speak with the invaders in a language they understood.”

He declared: “The Chinese people will not create trouble, but we are not afraid of them. No matter what difficulties or challenges we face, our legs will not move and our backs will not bend.”

Additional Report by Helen Davidson and Lillian Yang.