Developers among us are trying to prevent games from being disrupted

Oct 25, 2020 0 Comments
For days now, players among us have been constantly confronted with a hack that fills the lobbies with bots spamming the same message over and over again, tricking players into leaving everything in a black room, and finally disconnecting them from the game. There are different versions of similar text in the news, usually telling players to subscribe to the hacker’s YouTube channel, otherwise we & # 39; ll kill your device, and then sign their link to Descart or Twitter, “Trump 2020”.

The developers released an emergency server update to tackle the InnerSlot issue, advising players to “please play private games or play with people you trust”. People continued to watch the hack, now with messages like “You’re crazy I’m coming back” and “Putin paid from Russia”. The second round of revisions is likely to continue, back and forth.

