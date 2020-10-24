The U.S. 2020 election is likely to have the highest turnout since 1908 US Elections 2020

More than 50 million Americans have voted in the U.S. presidential election, with 11 days left in the campaign, which could lead to more than a century of voting, according to reports from the U.S. election program on Friday.

The eye-catching number is a sign of intense interest in the competition between Republicans Donald Trump And Joe Biden, his Democratic challenge, and the Americans’ desire to reduce the risk to Covid-19, which has killed more than 221,000 people across the United States.

As a safe way to vote during corona virus outbreaks, many states have expanded their direct voting and mail-in voting ahead of election day on November 3rd.

The high level of early voting led to Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida who manages the U.S. election program, predicting more than 150 million votes, representing 65% of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908.

In Texas, more than 70% of the total ballot was cast in 2016. In Georgia, there are some Waited in line for more than 10 hours To cast their ballot. And Wisconsin Saw a registration number In the early polls, 1.1 million people returned their ballots this week. Voters Virginia, Ohio And Georgia They have seen long lines at the initial polling stations.

When Donya Swine voted in Norwich, California, wearing a coat that reflects what Melania Trump wore in 2018, she said, ‘I don’t really care. Do you? ‘ Photo: Frederick J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

The epidemic has improved propaganda traditions and its effects are still being felt. You can see Americans waiting days or weeks to find out who won when election officials counted tens of thousands of mail-in votes. Democrats are encouraging supporters to vote early – either in person or by mail – amid fears that the US Postal Service (USPS) will not be able to deliver. Postal ballots To election officials in a timely manner.

The current Republican efforts to control which votes are counted and how voter rights supporters are concerned. This week, the Supreme Court allowed Alabama authorities to ban curfew voting. The Iowa Supreme Court upheld Republican-backed legislation that could prevent election officials from sending thousands of mail-in votes, making it very difficult for auditors to fix voter applications with missing information.

Michael Heron, Government Professor at Dortmouth and Daniel A. Smith, A political scientist at the University of Florida, calculated that thousands of ballots in the states of Florida and North Carolina were flagged as being rejected due to signature defects. “Ethnic minorities and Democrats are more likely to cast their ballots in the face of rejection in this election,” they said. Wrote Conversation in the media.

Trump and Biden met Thursday night for final debate ahead of election day Quick polls Taken after showing that the majority of viewers believe that Biden has the best view.

Lagging behind in the national polls, the president has been keeping a busy schedule of rallies, although many voters have already registered their ballots and it is unclear what the impetus will be.

On Friday, the president hosted events in the war-torn state of Florida, where polls show a tight race, with more than 4 million votes already recorded, almost half of the total four years ago.

When asked by Trump how many people voted, NBC’s Shannon Betty Piece, who was present at the event, said “almost every hand” was raised.

Mail ballot boxes are waiting to be processed by ballot at King County election headquarters in Renton, Washington. Photo: Ted S. Warren / AB

Next week Trump will travel to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and somewhat surprisingly to Nebraska. He beat Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by less than 1 point in 2016, and recent polls show Biden pulling several points forward in the war states.

Meanwhile, Biden spoke about his plans to recover from the epidemic in his home state of Delaware. Biden’s speech comes as the United States has reached the highest single-day corona virus case count since late July. 71,671 new cases Yesterday.

“This president has no plans yet,” Biden said. “She is OK. He has left you. He left the United States. ”

Echoing his comments during Thursday night’s debate, Biden said he would not close the country in response to the corona virus outbreak.

“I am not going to close the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus, “said Biden, of Wilmington.