H.Olidemakers rushing to book winter sun trips to the Maldives and the Canary Islands find it less direct than expected.

The current restrictions are that even though the Maldives was given a travel corridor with the UK on Thursday, visitors will have to be isolated when they return if they do not fly directly to the destination. The only airline that offers this service is B.A. Greatly restricts options for the UK.

Derek Jones, CEO of luxury travel company Guinea, told Travel Weekly: “This is even more terribly complicated if you take any other routing. [than BA’s direct flights], You get stuck in isolation when you come back. “

The Canary Islands were also given a travel corridor this week, but the Spanish government recently said it was considering new regulations requiring Britain and other tourists from countries with higher rates to depart, to present a negative Govt-19 test taken within 48 hours, to gain entry.

Alan Cross, head of business at Jet 2 Holidays, said: “At this time, we are clarifying with the UK Government and the Canary Government what entry and exit requirements are. So check our website for information on that.”

Still, the demand for both places is high. Paul Charles, CEO of Travel PR Consultancy, told Telegraph Travel: “Since talking to several tour operators and travel agents in the last 24 hours, they have each made hundreds of bookings for the next trip to the Maldives and the Canary Islands in the next three months, including Christmas.”

