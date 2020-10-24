Home Economy Holiday bookings for the Maldives and the Canary Islands’ terribly complicated

Holiday bookings for the Maldives and the Canary Islands’ terribly complicated

Oct 24, 2020 0 Comments
Holiday bookings for the Maldives and the Canary Islands' terribly complicated

H.Olidemakers rushing to book winter sun trips to the Maldives and the Canary Islands find it less direct than expected.

The current restrictions are that even though the Maldives was given a travel corridor with the UK on Thursday, visitors will have to be isolated when they return if they do not fly directly to the destination. The only airline that offers this service is B.A. Greatly restricts options for the UK.

Derek Jones, CEO of luxury travel company Guinea, told Travel Weekly: “This is even more terribly complicated if you take any other routing. [than BA’s direct flights], You get stuck in isolation when you come back. “

The Canary Islands were also given a travel corridor this week, but the Spanish government recently said it was considering new regulations requiring Britain and other tourists from countries with higher rates to depart, to present a negative Govt-19 test taken within 48 hours, to gain entry.

Alan Cross, head of business at Jet 2 Holidays, said: “At this time, we are clarifying with the UK Government and the Canary Government what entry and exit requirements are. So check our website for information on that.”

Still, the demand for both places is high. Paul Charles, CEO of Travel PR Consultancy, told Telegraph Travel: “Since talking to several tour operators and travel agents in the last 24 hours, they have each made hundreds of bookings for the next trip to the Maldives and the Canary Islands in the next three months, including Christmas.”

READ  PG&E restores electrical power for greater part of clients impacted by rolling blackouts at direction of California's grid operator

Scroll down for more updates.

You May Also Like

Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets, wins $ 1 million twice

Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets, wins $ 1 million twice

Tesla's 'full self-driving' beta test has caught the attention of federal security regulators

Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ beta test has caught the attention of federal security regulators

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: A customer browses some of the festive items in the Christmas gift and decoration section in the branch of retailer Marks and Spencer at Westfield White City on October 20, 2020 in London, England. The high street store has announced that searches for Christmas-related items have tripled on previous years. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has launched a new “Shop early, Start wrapping, Enjoy Christmas” national campaign, encouraging British consumers to start their festive shopping early. The aim is to both spread the amount of footfall in stores to aid social distancing, and to ensure that retail stores survive the Christmas period, despite COVID-19 preventative measures. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Corona virus: Christmas requires ‘national dialogue’ to ensure people have ‘something’, says minister | political news

Eddie McGuire blasts Australia Post boss Christine Holgate

Eddie McGuire blasts Australia Post boss Christine Holgate

The Union says Australia Post issues extend past luxury watches

The Union says Australia Post issues extend past luxury watches

Cyprus faces isolation, Jamaica can gain travel corridor

Cyprus faces isolation, Jamaica can gain travel corridor

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *