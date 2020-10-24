Home World Corona virus live news: UK records 174 deaths; Colombia with cases exceeding 1m | World News

14:54

The Welsh Amid anger over the ban on the sale of non-essential items during firebrake locks, the government will “review how the weekend went with supermarkets,” the first minister said.

The petition to change the ban has collected more than 30,000 signatures.

The guideline, issued by the Welsh government, states that certain sections of supermarkets “should be rounded up or empty and closed to the public.”

Mark Drakeford said the regulation was “a fair thing” for non-essential stores that have been ordered to close.

Mark Drakeford
(mfmwales)

We will review how the weekend went with the supermarkets and make sure the general knowledge applies. Supermarkets can sell anything that can be sold in any other type of store that does not need to be closed. In the meantime, leave the house only if you need to.


October 24, 2020





14:24

The United States is advancing to more than 100,000 new corona virus infections a day, health experts warn, as a presidential campaign with the epidemic enters its final week of its main issue.

Another blow to Donald Trump’s hopes of owning the White House, The Death toll in the United States Covit-19 will cross 225,000 earlier this week, bringing further investigation into the president’s repeated but blatant misrepresentation of the crisis.Around the turn”.

Richard Lascombe Here is the story:





14:05

SpainThe government announced on Saturday that the cabinet would meet on Sunday morning to discuss declaring a state of national emergency.

Prime Minister Point Sanchez has called an extraordinary cabinet meeting at 10 a.m. to review the conditions for a new state of emergency, a proposal that “was welcomed and demanded by most of Spain’s autonomous communities,” it said.

The meeting comes just days after more than a million virus cases were reported in Spain, the sixth country in the world to cross a serious milestone – the first in the European Union.





13:32

Greece has registered 935 new cases

Greece The total number of confirmed patients was 29,992, with 935 new infections reported on Saturday.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the country’s death toll to 564.

An increase in previous cases As of Thursday, 882 cases had been reported.

New measures were announced on Thursday, taking effect tonight in areas with a high number of infections, including a curfew order from 12.30am to 5pm.

Masks are now mandatory on both outdoor and indoor areas.

Updated





13:24

The Metropolitan Police said 18 people were arrested during today’s anti-lockdown protest London, For crimes such as corona virus violations, assaulting an emergency service staff, violent disorder and already wanted.

The force said three officers sustained minor injuries.

Ade Adelegan, commander of the Med Gold Command for the Struggle, said: “The organizers did not take reasonable steps to keep the protesters safe, and then avoided their risk assessment. At this point, the authorities took action to disperse the crowd in the public interest.

“I am grateful that the majority of the people listened to the authorities and left the area. In desperation, a minority blocked, deliberately disregarded the instructions of the authorities and blocked the Westminster Bridge.”

Updated





13:18

Luxembourg increased daily with 862 cases

Corona virus Cases are recorded in 862 Luxembourg, And three more deaths are reported.

The previous record daily increase was Thursday, adding to the number of 595 infections.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 13,713 and the number of deaths to 144.

It follows Friday’s announcement of new measures to tackle the virus ’re-emergence, which includes a curfew from 11pm to 6pm.

Xavier Petal
(Av Xavier_Bettle)

The # கோவிட் 19 The situation has worsened in recent days, and we should expect to prevent this from leading to a more dramatic situation. Generally, 4 counts, wearing a mask is mandatory if more than 4 people are together, and the curfew order applies from 11-6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/f0zVeOZG2a


October 23, 2020

Updated





12:54

Austria With 3,614 infections in the last 24 hours, a daily increase in corona virus cases has been reported. This is a significant increase from the 2,571 announced on Friday.

As of last Saturday, 1,747 cases had been reported – a record at the time.

The total number of confirmed cases in Austria rose to 79,770.

Metropol said there are currently 25,825 active cases in the country.

Martin Thor
(ArMartinThuer)

BMI reported 3,614 laboratory-confirmed new infections in the last 24 hours. https://t.co/01j6FIGDKd


October 24, 2020

Updated





12:35

The Algerian president isolates himself after officials show signs

Of Algeria President Abdelmadjit Deboun was isolated on Saturday after several senior officials showed signs of the corona virus, the president said in a statement.

Debown, 74, has been advised by medical staff to be isolated for five days.

So far 55,630 corona virus cases and 1,897 deaths have been officially reported in Algeria.

Abdel-Majeed Debown – Abdelmadjeet Debown
(ETebbouneAmadjid)

Following the advice of the medical staff, I went into voluntary isolation following the injury of the President and the government’s top tires in Corona. My brothers and sisters, I am healthy and in good health, I will continue my work from afar to the end of the stone, I beseech the Almighty to heal all who are wounded and to protect our beloved Algeria from every misery.


October 24, 2020

Updated





12:12

New corona virus activity has been reported in Brussels.

From October 26, masks will be mandatory across the country, while cultural venues (museums, galleries) and sports facilities will be closed.

Other activities include shops closing at 8pm, and trips operating until 10pm.

Rudy Verworth
(udrudivervoort)

# கோவிட் 19 : Additional activities # Brussels From this Monday, October 26th. ⤵

More info https://t.co/36QfZ7ba7P pic.twitter.com/9Hf5ubqjPk


October 24, 2020





12:01

Italy records 19,644 cases daily

Italy The government recorded a new daily record of 19,644 new corona virus infections on Saturday and is considering additional measures to curb the rise in cases.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a nationwide lockout, as happened in the spring. Many regions have imposed curfews overnight.

It follows clashes between protesters and police in Naples on Friday night following the issuance of a night curfew order in the Campania region.

Updated





11:53

Arrested in anti-lockout protest London A group of protesters decided not to disperse and instead marched from Trafalgar Square to Westminster Bridge.

Police blocked the path of protesters in the northern end of the bridge, some people tried to march to the confusion, there were calls from some to rush police lines.

Damien Gayle
(ami Damiencale)

Things are getting hot #New Some protesters marched on Westminster Bridge, deciding not to disperse pic.twitter.com/CYTLmCi3yT


October 24, 2020

The Guardian found that police made at least three arrests.

A group of protesters sat on the bridge and tried to hold a protest. They were forced south by the police line.

Updated





11:46

Damien Gayle With the video of London’s anti-lockout demonstration, it has been ordered to disperse:

Damien Gayle
(ami Damiencale)

Things are getting hot #New Some protesters marched on Westminster Bridge, deciding not to disperse pic.twitter.com/CYTLmCi3yT


October 24, 2020

Jason Rodriguez Westminster Bridge also reported “at least one arrest”:

Jason Rodriguez
(OdRodriguesJasonL)

At least one arrest and several controversies by Westminster Bridge. Now a clash between the remaining protesters and the police. Quiet demonstration until now pic.twitter.com/rY7Qi0u2Lo


October 24, 2020

Updated





11:43

There are 23,012 new cases and 174 deaths in the UK

A further 23,012 laboratory-confirmed corona virus cases have been reported UK, According to government data. This compares with 20,530 new cases registered on Friday.

A total of 854,010 people tested positive.

A further 174 deaths were reported on Saturday within 28 days of the positive test, bringing the total to 44,571. 224 people were killed on Friday.

Updated

