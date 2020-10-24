Corona virus live news: UK records 174 deaths; Colombia with cases exceeding 1m | World News

14:54
Greece has registered 935 new cases
The Metropolitan Police said 18 people were arrested during today’s anti-lockdown protest London, For crimes such as corona virus violations, assaulting an emergency service staff, violent disorder and already wanted.
The force said three officers sustained minor injuries.
Ade Adelegan, commander of the Med Gold Command for the Struggle, said: “The organizers did not take reasonable steps to keep the protesters safe, and then avoided their risk assessment. At this point, the authorities took action to disperse the crowd in the public interest.
“I am grateful that the majority of the people listened to the authorities and left the area. In desperation, a minority blocked, deliberately disregarded the instructions of the authorities and blocked the Westminster Bridge.”
Luxembourg increased daily with 862 cases
The Algerian president isolates himself after officials show signs
Italy records 19,644 cases daily
Arrested in anti-lockout protest London A group of protesters decided not to disperse and instead marched from Trafalgar Square to Westminster Bridge.
Police blocked the path of protesters in the northern end of the bridge, some people tried to march to the confusion, there were calls from some to rush police lines.
The Guardian found that police made at least three arrests.
A group of protesters sat on the bridge and tried to hold a protest. They were forced south by the police line.
There are 23,012 new cases and 174 deaths in the UK
