Corona virus live news: UK records 174 deaths; Colombia with cases exceeding 1m | World News

13:24

The Metropolitan Police said 18 people were arrested during today’s anti-lockdown protest London, For crimes such as corona virus violations, assaulting an emergency service staff, violent disorder and already wanted.

The force said three officers sustained minor injuries.

Ade Adelegan, commander of the Med Gold Command for the Struggle, said: “The organizers did not take reasonable steps to keep the protesters safe, and then avoided their risk assessment. At this point, the authorities took action to disperse the crowd in the public interest.

“I am grateful that the majority of the people listened to the authorities and left the area. In desperation, a minority blocked, deliberately disregarded the instructions of the authorities and blocked the Westminster Bridge.”