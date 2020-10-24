Big Den’s Rocky Road back to football

On the eve of the first football match of 2020, the Big Ten conference announces the rules for one more football season, which has been postponed, revived, disconnected and compromised in efforts to control the corona virus infection.

Thursday, Conference Announced The “no match” rule for games was repealed if team players tested positive for the virus – this seemed inevitable because there were no weeks on the table and no room for last-minute changes. The goal is to play in nine games in nine weeks to capture the three Power Five conferences that have already begun.

But a month ago, no one thought Big Ten, with 14 schools across the Midwest and Northeast, would start playing football on Friday night, with the University of Illinois at Wisconsin and even at home the team’s state ranks fourth in the country in individual cases over the past seven days and first among states with Big Ten plans.

“Having football when I can’t go to class – in a way, we’re happy to put this one thing together,” said Anne Isman, a sophomore in Wisconsin, who lives in an apartment in Madison. “At the same time, time feels short.”