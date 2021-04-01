The decades-old record was broken yesterday by Luca Doncic

In the names of the greatest hunterIn NBA records, Luca Danzig is at the top of the basket. Last night against Boston, the Slovene threw in a new one, almost 70 years ago.

The Mavericks, who traveled to Boston, were intent on retaining their seventh place in the West and now appear to be destined to play in the play-in. So a win is a must.

The result? 113-108 wins are good, including a thunderous first half (64-45). If the Celtics could get closer at the end of the game, the band in Rick Carlisle would definitely be on the curriculum, thus winning his 25th win of the season.

As usual, it is Luca Doncic Guided the dance with numerous figures: 73% in shooting 36 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. One performance that allowed him to set a new record in the NBA is very interesting:

At the age of 22, 31 days, Luca Dansik beat Bob McCado by 70 points at 70% FG pct with 35 points at the Celtics during the shot-clock era (since 1954-55). Danzig finished 11-15 in the FG shooting with 36 points pic.twitter.com/WGcGH0w8qG – ESPN Statistics & Information (SPESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2021

Read this too

Luke and the Jockey join Jordan, LeBron and Byrd in the same closed club!

Thus, “Hallelujah” became 22 and 31 days old, becoming the youngest opponent to sign a game with 35 points and at least 70% shooting in Celtic history. This figure includes all matches played since the beginning of the 24-second era, i.e. 1954. It goes with the passage of Bob McCado who previously had this identity.

Among the best players in the tournament is Jalan Branson, who scored 21 points from the bench. For the Celtics, Jaylan Brown and Jason Todd also scored 49 points, with Evan Fornier playing as the sixth man for thirty minutes. Here are the glowing highlights of Dansik for your visual enjoyment:

We can not stop Luca Tonzi from signing a new historical performance. The former ROY in particular allows his right to qualify for the playoffs to be in a good position. Until then, expect new records for Bridget …