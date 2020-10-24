Home Top News Ancelotti makes a complete U-turn on James Rodriguez fitness

Oct 24, 2020 0 Comments
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes James Rodriguez will be fit for Sunday’s match in Southampton – 24 hours after admitting that he had expected the playmaker to miss the match.

The Colombia International The abrasion occurred during a challenge with Virgil van Dijk in the Mercedes derby on Saturday. But he resumed part-time training on Friday and could play at St. Mary’s if he retires again on Saturday.

“James is definitely not out,” Ancelotti said.

“He had a big hematoma and could not train until today. He is very good now and we are confident he can play.

“Fortunately, I think his recovery was very good, he trained today – he had a part training.

“I hope he’s going to train tomorrow. Let’s see if he’s in a position to play on Sunday.”

Ancelotti confirmed his full debut with the absence of new signature Ben Godfrey right back Seamus Coleman (thigh) and Jonjo Kenny (ankle).

“I think Ben pulled off a good game (after substituting for Coleman against Liverpool),” he said.

“He (Sadio) played against one of the best winger in the world at Mane, so it was not an easy game.”

Zidane left Smart in the form of James

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is facing opposition from his closest associates over how he managed James Rodriguez to leave the club.

James left for Everton in the latest transfer window, and has played the role of telling in Topis’ latest form.

His team is top of the Premier League, with James scoring three goals and assisting three in five games.

READ  Migrants pull the chain to jump off the Shramik train in Assam to avoid quarantine

In fact the latest help of his campaign allowed Michael Keane to equalize the scores Saturday Merseyside Derby.

According to I.S. (P. 9, print edition, 17/10/20), however, ColombianHas upset officials at his former club. Madrid has ‘managers’ who are said to have disagreed with Zidane’s explanation for their decision to sell James.

What’s more, the newspaper says the attacker’s goals are an ‘extra pressure’ on Zidane.

The situation has worsened since James Madrid became the most expensive player in the world. And despite many wonderful forms, he could not express his talent under Zidane.

Therefore, his search for new pastures and rediscovery of his best qualities has angered Madrid. read more…

