A classic character is back to get the ghostface in the first ‘Scream 5’ look

It looks like we’re getting a little closer to finally seeing what was most anticipated Scream5.

The filing of a series began again Corona virus Outbreak in late September. Now, Scream Fans are finally watching the arrival of a classic character in the new film.

Back in May, it was confirmed David Arquette Sheriff reconsiders his role as TV Riley Scream5. Following this, Courtney Cox He also joined the cast for the upcoming film. Then, in September, Nave Campbell He announced his return after several months of speculation.

Campbell was reluctant to join at first Scream5 Following the original passage Scream Director Wes Croven. However, after speaking Radio mileage He, who was overseeing the new film, had a change of heart.

“After spending time talking to the radio mailer,” he said. “They have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and everything he has created Scream Franchise. I’m excited to step down as Sydney Prescott and return to Woodsboro. ”

Due to corona virus infection, Scream5 Production faced some delays. Filming recently began in Wilmington, North Carolina, but the film soon faced another setback. In late September, Three team members tested positive Had to be isolated for COVID-19 and for two weeks, while production was halted for a weekend.

Now, things seem to be back to normal Scream5 Set. Thanks Jared, Scream Fans get the first look at the return of Courtney Cox Gale Weather.

While reporting from a crime scene, the behind-the-scenes photos of the sets show Cox in a red dress. Unfortunately, some fans will be disappointed to see Cox’s iconic bang Scream3 No vision anywhere.

Along with the previously mentioned cast members, many other actors also join in Scream actors. They include You Star Jenna Ortega And Walls Lead and 13 Reasons Why Actor Dylan Minnett. As well as, the actress Marley Shelton, Who first appeared Deputy Judy Hicks In Scream4, Has returned Scream5.

So far, not many details Scream5 Have been revealed. However, R.J. Forbert Recently Dropped an important note About to return Ghostface.

“There is a rumor that the extreme white mask is involved,” Dorbert said. “What I can tell you is that the killer, the main killer, will not be the extreme white mask. There is something else in it, it is not the white mask!”

Dobert’s reference to the “main killer” evokes some theories Scream5 There may be more than one costface. No wonder looking at this Scream The franchise has linked several killers in the past.

Scream5 It is scheduled to open on January 14, 2022.

Are you ready? Scream5 Come on?