You have heard. Scientists have now created ‘Super White’, and it is very cool

Scientists have created a super white paint that is the yin to the yang of Wandablock.

While ultra-black materials today absorb more than 99.96 percent of sunlight, this new super white coat can reflect 95.5 percent of all the photons that hit it.

Instead of heating under direct light, objects painted with these new acrylic materials may be cooler than their ambient temperature even under the sun, which will allow a new energy-efficient way to control the temperature inside buildings.

The other “heat-repellent paints” we currently have can only reflect 80 to 90 percent of sunlight and never reach below ambient temperature.

“Developing an ambient radiation cooling solution that provides a comfortable single layer particle-matrix paint shape and high reliability is an ongoing task.” Says Ciulin Ruan is a mechanical engineer at Burdue University in Indiana.

“This is important for the widespread use of radioactive cooling and to reduce the effects of global warming.”

During the summer, many modern buildings rely on air conditioning units to push heat out of a building. It helps to transform cities with the excess heat generated by the intense energy needed to achieve cooling. “Tropical Islands“It also increases global warming.

Radiation cooling It is a passive technology that reflects heat from a building into space, but it is more difficult to achieve than radiant heat.

Since the 1970s, scientists have been trying to figure out how to reflect enough sunlight, so passive cooling is more effective than active refrigeration.

Recently, some have tried to connect ‘reverse solar panels’ together, which capture some of the heat emitted and convert it into energy, even at night.

But now these are just ideas, and it is not clear whether such devices can actually function outside of mere simulation.

Painting residential and commercial buildings in super white may be the most viable approach, at least in the future.

The new acrylic paint is formulated using calcium carbonate fillers with high particle concentration and wide range of sizes, which can effectively scatter all wavelengths of the solar spectrum.

The paint matrix also has a vibrational peak, which ensures that a large amount of heat is reflected externally – at a much higher rate than that achieved by other cooling paints.

During two days of field tests at different locations and under different weather conditions, the researchers tested the paint’s radiation cooling capabilities, which found that 95.5 percent scattered sunlight was 10 degrees Celsius above ambient temperature at night and 1.7 degrees Celsius below ambient temperature.

Materials covered in calcium carbonate paint maintain a significantly lower temperature in infrared displays compared to surfaces coated with the same thickness as commercial white paint.

What’s more, this paint dries and dries in the same way, and is abrasion resistant, waterproof and can withstand outdoor weather for at least three weeks, although longer tests are currently underway.

“Our paint is compatible with the commercial paint production process and may be comparable or less expensive.” Says Ruwan.

“It is important to ensure the reliability of the paint so that it is possible in long-term outdoor applications.”

teachers Word Their paint is “reported best radiation cooling performance”, however, when reviewing their results, they acknowledge that another panel has published Paper The cooling paint should have high concentrations of broad band gap particles.

They also recommend bonding fluorocarbon based polymers, which show greater resistance to weathering.

“As many conventional white paints are designed to last a lifetime, the experience of sun exposure decreases over time,” said another recent article. Explains.

“Materials such as fluoropolymer-based binders can improve reflectivity, thereby reducing annual average costs.”

Creating a single layer of paint that can reflect heat directly into space without the need for energy input would be a huge success for the climate crisis because cooling is usually powered by fossil fuels and a Large overall impact on global warming.

There are still some trials for the new paint, but patents have already been filed. The name has not yet been released.

The study was published Cell Reports Physics.