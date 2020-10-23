Only $ 70 a night inside Florida Private Island

But Hotel.com has a completely private island off the coast of Florida, 70 A70 per person per night next month.

Named the ‘Final Friendly Upgrade’ by the accommodation website (but don’t put it off yourself), it features 3 beds, 2-baths, a 464 sq m vacation home with a porch, dock and helicopter launch pad.

The stay includes a boat for your personal use throughout the week, as well as kayaks and paddle boards.

The reservation comes with a private chef for the night, who will cook a Thanksgiving meal with all the cuts.

A statement from the company states: “2020 IRL really values ​​little things like hanging out with friends.”

It continues: “Staying seven nights from November 14-21 is a very worthy upgrade to your annual friendship celebrations.”

Josh Belkin, vice president of global brand Hotel.com, said: “We were impressed with how people have changed their travel plans throughout the epidemic, making trips closer to home and staying in our holiday rental properties.

“Spending time with family and friends over the holidays may seem a little different this year, which is why Hotel.com allows you to book an entirely private island to keep annual traditions like Friendskiwing.”

“Spending a night on this private island will usually cost you $ 1400 (19 A1970).”

He added: “Hotel.com is offering these seven-night stays to your group of six at a mega-discount rate of less than US $ 50 per person (70 A70).”

Experience is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, it looks like the Aussies will miss out on this discount experience as there is still a travel ban for travel outside the country without exemption from the Department of Home Affairs.

Current government advice from smartraveller.gov.au Do not travel to the United States, Alaska, Puerto Rico or the Hawaiian Islands.

This article first appeared The sun And re-created with permission