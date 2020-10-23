Home Sports Man UDT Neymar receives praise ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Oct 23, 2020 0 Comments
Paris Saint-Germain will start as firm favorites when they face Manchester United in the Champions League this week.

But the French champions certainly show a lot of respect despite the recent struggles of the Premier League team.

United travel to the French capital on Tuesday – and the PSG wanted Neymar to rest completely in their latest Ligue 1 game in anticipation of the clash.

Starman Neymar, who has been sidelined from international duty with Brazil, was not even included on the bench as he faced PSG Nimes on Friday night.

Kylian Mbabane scored twice to make it 4-0, and an early red card to the home front helped make sure he didn’t feel absent before being replaced to defend him for midwick.

Speaking before the game, manager Thomas Duchess lamented his injury crisis, saying United were missing 11 players for the visit.

They were keen to confirm that Neymar did not join the team, and Ole Gunner paid tribute to the Soulschenger struggling United team and praised the tough test they expected in midwick.

This week Duchess said: “We have to take responsibility for Neymar and Kylian who played almost 90 minutes yesterday and the South Americans who traveled a lot.

“Maybe we’ll only have 11, 12 or 13 players.

“We have a little bit of misfortune. Both Draxler and Markinhos are skeptical of Manchester. Colin Takba is a positive. [ coronavirus test] With U21s. If a negative test occurs, he can return to the team.

“Kehr has been injured for a few weeks. Bernard and Icardi have been injured for a week now. Icardi is an internal ligament in the knee.

