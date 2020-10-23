STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – AC Milan overcame a late attack to beat Celtic 3-1, while A. Z. Alkmar overcame a 13-1 defeat to Napoli in a positive 1-0 victory over Napoli. . Thursday.

Like fellow Premier League club Leicester City, London teams Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also started to win.

Dutch team Alcmar put pressure on the whole game as Napoli dominated and showed their goal, but Danny de Wit scored the winning goal in the 57th minute.

Milan’s defense was well-Marshalled by Danish center-back Simon Gajer as they had an easy victory over the Celtic team after the first half goals from Rat Chronic and Brahim Dias.

However, the Scottish champions came back roaring in the second half and reduced the deficit through Mohamed Ellionssi. Unable to reach the Group H game, Milan needed a late goal from the club’s first player, Jens Betterhawk.

Midfielder Ryan Christie summed up the Celtic disappointment. “I missed tonight and felt like we could have pushed forward and got a balance, but there are positives to take from the second half,” he said.

Villarreal and Turkey’s Shivaspor revealed an eight-goal thriller in Group I, with the Spanish team winning 5-3 thanks to a late double from striker Paco Alcazar.

Arsenal, who have not won a European Cup since lifting the trophy from the old World Cup winners in 1994, quickly went behind in Vienna, but defender David Luiz and striker Pierre-Emerick Abamayang scored 2-1 late in the Group B victory.

Fellow Premier League teams Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur won 3-0, while Fox Soria Luhansky of the Ukrainian team visited Group G, while the host Spurs beat Lask of the Austrians in Group J.

Tottenham’s outstanding performance, including the help of Gareth Bale in the first leg at the club borrowed from Real Madrid, inspired the London side to lose the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool.

““ We went out there today and did a great job. We were solid and intimidating, and in the beginning the most important thing in these games was to get three points, ”Bale told PD Sport.

Bayer Leverkusen exploded 6-2 against French side Nice, which dropped winger Karim Bellarabi twice in Group C late.

A.S. Roma came down from a goal to beat the Swiss young boys 2-1, thanks to two goals in five second-half minutes.

In Group E and F, PSV Eindhoven and Croatian side Rijeka beat Spanish clubs Granada and Real Sociedad 2-1 and 1-0, while Benfica beat Le Bosnan 4-2, while Rangers 2 Won by a score of -0. Siege in Group D.

(Report by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)