Elton John is proud to have his own Barbie doll

Playing with blonde curly hair, the 12-inch doll is wearing a colorful bomber jacket, engraved on a cursive across the ‘Elton’ chest and flared jeans embellished with his initials below.

Elton John Now she has her own Barbie doll. Although the doll does not look like a senior singer, it is designed in his style to commemorate the 45th anniversary of two shows he sold at Dodger Stadium in LA.

Sporty blonde curly hair, wearing a 12-inch toy colorful bomber jacket, “Elton” embroidered across the chest, flared jeans embellished with his initials below and a pair of rainbow-striped boots and a purple bowler hat. He additionally wore the hitmaker’s signature bright, pink sunglasses “I’m Still Standing”.

“Barbie has her own identity, so it’s a real honor for her to pay tribute to my work and personal style,” Elton said in a statement. “I hope he inspires fans everywhere to pursue their dreams and unlimited energy without fear.”

The limited edition toy is currently on sale at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Mattel’s website for $ 50.

On October 25 and 26, 1975, Elton held his back-to-back, career-defining sales concerts at Dodger Stadium. The concert went down in history with over 100,000 performances as two major performances by one artist at the time. Attendance programs. Then he was the first act performed at that place Band Nine years ago.

Iconic performances featured special appearances of the tennis star Billy Jean King, Was part of his West and Rockies tour, which featured a total of 17 shows across the United States and Canada. The tour was in support of his “Rock of the West” album, which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200. It was also a success in the musician’s home country of England, ranking 5th on the UK Albums Chart.