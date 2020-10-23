Elton John has introduced his own Barbie doll

There is a new Barbie doll model Elton John Revealed.

Part of the collaboration with Mattel is the toy, which costs $ 50 (£ 38) and is available at Walmart in the United States.

Speaks Rolling Stone Commenting on the new toy, John said: “Barbie is her own identity, so it is a real honor for her to pay homage to my work and personal style.

“I hope he inspires fans everywhere to pursue their dreams and unlimited energy without fear.”

Take a look at the toy below and order via Walmart Here.

Earlier this week, Elton John shared a previously unheard of demo of ‘Here’s to the Next Time’, which was recorded in 1967 and became known by his real name, Wreck Dwight.

It is one of 60 unpublished offerings that will feature in the singer’s upcoming 50th anniversary box office, divided into four parts – ‘Deep Cuts’, ‘Rites’, ‘B-Sites’, ‘and This Is Me’ – to be released in 4xLP, 8xCD, 3xLP and 2xLP formats.

“It’s a complete pleasure to explore the ‘Jewel Box’ in detail at every stage of my life,” he explained of the new release. “When you hear back these traces that have been lost for so long, it’s hard to understand how rich Bernie is. [Taupin] I was in the early days.

“The songs were poured out of us and the band was incredible in the studio. I always wanted to look forward to everything I do and look forward to the future, but it’s a pleasure to have the time locked in to take stock of each era and pull these moments out of my memory.”

John also recently appeared in ‘The Pink Phantom’, a new collaboration with Gorillas and 6Lock.