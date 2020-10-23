Daniel Jones Trips and Falls. So do the Giants.

This is an unforgettable season for the Giants. But a win over Washington’s football team last week gave the team its first win, and Thursday’s game against the Eagles in Philadelphia created a kind of electrification moment, giving them hope to renew a season. Almost, anyway.

Following on the Eagles’ 10-7 lead in the third quarter to start a run in his 12-yard line-up, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faked a handball and rolled to the right. Fake fooled the Eagles’ defense, with nothing but green grass in front of him when Jones banged. So he ran fast during the day.

20, 30, 40, 50, 40 யார Yards rolled without any guard. Jones was on his way to give the Giants a lead and to provide endless performances and viral clips and a signature play that will be endlessly replayed in the minds of Giants fans eager for a better memory from this year onwards.

And Jones was flying. At the age of 43, he hit 21.23 miles per hour, According to NextGen statistics, The fastest pace of a quarterback in the last three seasons. When Jones came in at 35, it was clear he was going to score.