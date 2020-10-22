Rudy Giuliani responds to the compromising scene in the new ‘Borat’ movie

Rudy Giuliani has said that the new one is a clip Port The film shows him putting his hands inside his trousers while lying on a bed, “a complete fiction”.

Giuliani is one of the unnamed political figures in Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy series. Borat is the next movie, Which is set to be released tomorrow (October 23) on Amazon Prime Video.

In one scene from the new film, Giuliani, who is a lawyer for US President Donald Trump and a former mayor of New York City, is interviewed on a hotel set, playing the daughter of actor Borat, who plays a television journalist in this particular scene.

Following an interview watching Giuliani talk about the Trump administration’s reaction to the corona virus epidemic, the actor invites Giuliani to join him for a drink in the hotel suite, which has plenty of hidden cameras.

After removing his microphone, Giuliani appears to be lying on the bed in the living room with his hands under his trousers. The couple is then interrupted by Borat (played by Baron Cohen), who runs up and tells Giuliani: “She’s 15. She’s old to you.”

After the questionable scene made headlines around the world yesterday (October 21), Giuliani posted a response on Twitter last night, calling the scene “a complete fiction”.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fiction. I took off the recording equipment and tucked it in my shirt. I am irrelevant at any time before, during, or after the interview. Sacha Baron Cohen otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. – Rudy W. Giuliani (ud Rudigiuliani) October 21, 2020

“I was tying it on my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he wrote. “I’m inappropriate at any time before, during, or after the interview. Sacha Baron Cohen otherwise he would be a stone cold liar.”

Giuliani added: “I called the police as soon as I realized it was a set-up, it said THR Article On July 8th. No charges have been filed against Cohen or his production team by police, who have found no crime.

(3) This is an attempt by me to constantly expose the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reported that the CAA had a distribution screening in September, where there was no mention of the scene being of no importance. – Rudy W. Giuliani (ud Rudigiuliani) October 21, 2020

“This is an attempt by me to constantly expose the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” Giuliani added, referring to allegations of wrongdoing against Ukraine and China by the Trump campaign of Biden and his son Hunter. Was vice-president. Biden has denied the allegations.

Neither Baron Coheno nor his representatives commented on the Giuliani scene or his response.

Earlier this week, Baron Cohen described how he stalked Mike Pence in a speech when he dressed as Donald Trump.