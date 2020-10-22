Harry Grayson presented his final BBC look at North

Harry Grayson will be bidding farewell to television viewers across Yorkshire tonight for more than 40 years.
Born and raised in Bradford, Harry was awarded an MBE Award in 2013 for his services to the airwaves, in recognition of his long career as one of Yorkshire’s most beloved characters and “broadcast legend”.
For more than 42 years on the BBC, tonight Harry Grayson is saying his goodbyes. But before he left, RationGrationHarry I wanted to say thank you pic.twitter.com/jAeOhTVOyi
– BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLuckNorth) October 21, 2020
He joined the BBC in 1978 before joining BBC Radio Leeds as a sports teacher.
He commented on the Olympics and the Paralympics, and gave iconic performances such as the Grandstand, Sportsnight and Match of the Day.
Mr Grayson’s colleagues from around the TV world tweeted their good news ahead of his final show:
Today is Harry’s last day .. We will be together for the last time … I’m bringing tissues! https://t.co/Et3jwyB00C
– Amy Garcia (@ Amicorzia) October 21, 2020
thank you very much! Who knows hey … congratulations to you too icknickowentv Of course https://t.co/rODLMiw4E4
– Harry Creation (raGrationHarry) October 21, 2020
So sorry #Covid That means we cannot be next to each other E Key Donovan , But I remember all the shows we did and the important fact that I married you! Jonnianson See xx soon https://t.co/IKoI6DQ6Hc
– Harry Creation (raGrationHarry) October 21, 2020
Thanks x https://t.co/pi0Kc4Y4hG
– Harry Creation (raGrationHarry) October 21, 2020