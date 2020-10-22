Home Top News Harry Grayson presented his final BBC look at North

Harry Grayson presented his final BBC look at North

Oct 22, 2020 0 Comments
Harry Grayson presented his final BBC look at North

Harry Grayson will be bidding farewell to television viewers across Yorkshire tonight for more than 40 years.

Born and raised in Bradford, Harry was awarded an MBE Award in 2013 for his services to the airwaves, in recognition of his long career as one of Yorkshire’s most beloved characters and “broadcast legend”.

He joined the BBC in 1978 before joining BBC Radio Leeds as a sports teacher.

Harry Grayson with Paul Hudson on Bradford

He commented on the Olympics and the Paralympics, and gave iconic performances such as the Grandstand, Sportsnight and Match of the Day.

Mr Grayson’s colleagues from around the TV world tweeted their good news ahead of his final show:

READ  Gareth Bale: Tottenham close to signing winger on loan from Real Madrid | Football News

You May Also Like

NBA Notebook: Stan Van Kundy agrees with Pelicans coach

NBA Notebook: Stan Van Kundy agrees with Pelicans coach

BBC's Martin Bashir 'seriously ill with Govt-related problems'

BBC’s Martin Bashir ‘seriously ill with Govt-related problems’

Pictures show before and after the major renovation to Charlotte Crosby's Houghton manor. Pictures from @thecrosbymanor Instagram account

‘Lost for words’ as Charlotte Crosby continues major renovation of her Houghton mansion

New Bill Cosby Prison Big Surfaces After Unrestricted Mug Shot Concern

New Bill Cosby Prison Big Surfaces After Unrestricted Mug Shot Concern

'Glow' cast asks Netflix to improve show diversity before cancellation

‘Glow’ cast asks Netflix to improve show diversity before cancellation

Troy Akman responds to criticism of comments about military flyovers

Troy Akman responds to criticism of comments about military flyovers

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *