Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang recently signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal (Photo by Stuart McFarlane / Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Abamayang has confirmed that he has turned down an offer from Barcelona to sign a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

The 31-year-old finally put an end to speculation about his future by signing a three-year deal in north London earlier this month, making him the second highest paid player at the club in the process.

Obamayang allowed his contract with Kabane for his final year, and he began to leave when Unai Emery was in charge.

If the former Dortmund forward had told Arsenal he would not sign an extension, the club would have had no choice but to monetize the striker.

Thanks to them, Abamayang decided to stay, but the striker has revealed that he has turned down the offer of La Liga giants Barcelona.

Abameyang rejects Formilona (Photo by Stuart McFarlane / Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

‘They have a lot of concessions, especially from Barcelona,’ Abameyang told Canal +.

‘My priority was to stay for two reasons – first coach Michael Arteta because we talked a fair amount during the‘ lockout ’and he reassured me, especially in terms of the plan.

‘Of course, secondly, the love I receive from the fans and people at the club.

‘Since I came here, I have been treated like one of them, and I am going to stay here because I am one of them. It’s that simple. ‘

Abameyang joined the club in 2018 for a fee of $ 57 million, but he returned with 72 goals in 112 appearances for the Gunners.

Barcelona allowed Luis Suarez to join Atletico Madrid earlier this week, and Ronald Koeman is also keen to sign the mobile center.

The Catalans started their La Liga campaign with a 4-0 win over Emery Villarreal on Sunday night, although Komen admitted he was keen to sign a striker.

‘Having a‘ 9 ’is always fun, but you can play without one,’ Koman said.

Also: Jose Mourinho aims for another dig at Manchester United before the Old Trafford clash



