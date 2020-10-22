Create a report with the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Bold, stylish and unconventional all make the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe the perfect choice for those who love a premium compact vehicle.

Smaller on the exterior with compatibility, the larger, 218i Gran Coupe M Sport strikes a stand on its own.

As BMW’s first four-door coupe in the compact luxury car segment, the 2 Gran Coupe transcends the feel of compact coupes and takes it in an exciting and dynamic direction.

Combining the bold and elegant look of a comfortable four-door coupe, the 2 Gran coupe features a new and sturdy 3-dimensional kidney grille styling, surrounded by inclined LED headlamps.

2 The liquid lines of the Gran Coupe flow into the rear in a ducktail style with a curved roof, which is adorned with slim wrap LED tail lights.

The palette of attractive colors helps to express the beauty of this sporty model. You have the option to choose from Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Snapper Rocks Blue, Storm Bay and Melbourne Red.

Flared wheel arches with large 18-inch M-light alloy wheels complete the car.

Show up at the party in this hard throw and you will turn your head.

2 The four doors of the Gran Coupe have frameless windows and are unique.

Unlike other compact sedans, the frameless design sets the 2 Gran Coupe apart.

Inside, a multifunction M leather steering wheel, sports seats, Dakota leather upholstery with premium trim and glowing trim finishers show off a silky and comfortable environment.

The 2 Cron Coupe features a 5.1-inch display screen with its BMW Live Cockpit Plus with a large analog speedometer and tachometer.

Finishing off the dashboard presentation is a central 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen display that is integrated with the smart connectivity that will be appreciated by 21st century young and single city dwellers.

The small but punchy 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine delivers 140 hp and 220 Nm of torque.

It is mated to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission, which not only ensures a smooth and satisfying drive, but also ensures low fuel consumption and emissions.

Completes in 0-100km / h in 8.7 seconds and the car can continue at 213km / h.

The front-wheel drive (FWD) 2 Gran Coupe is an ARB technology that adds maneuverability (adjacent actuator wheel slip range) that allows for quicker and higher sensitivity control interventions, while reducing the understeer during hard diagonal commonly found in FWD vehicles.

The security features are plentiful and intelligent. They have a driving assistant, a parking assistant and a reverse assistant, so you’ll look beautiful even when you park your BMW.

Covered with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service, the 2 Gran Coupe is available with a monthly installment of RM2,180 sponsored by BMW Easy Drive from BMW Financial Services.

To make a reservation, sign in shop.bmw.com.my Or allocating a space for test drive attendance www.bmw.com.my.