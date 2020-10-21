WDF, mate: GMC Hummer EV’s Watts to Freedom launch mode here

There is a lot to talk about following GMC Hummer EV Tuesday. This electric agent produces 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque (GMC).This is very wrong), Which allows the Hummer EV to accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds. It’s very fast folks, thanks to the truck’s weirdly named Watts to Freedom mode.

GMC describes Watts to Freedom as “a driver-selectable high-speed experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV impulse system”. In other words, it is the output control. Selecting the Watts to Freedom reduces the Hummer’s ride height by 2 inches, leaving the three-motor electric drive train under full attack.

Considering the sheer size of the Hummer EV, the 3-second 0 to 60 time is no small feat. In comparison, the Tesla Model X with humorous mode can reach a top speed of 60 mph in a manufacturer’s estimated 2.6 seconds, but it is a very small vehicle.

Can’t help us, but think of the name Watts to Freedom. The drama in “WTF” is obvious, but we think the cases at General Motors would not fly without a Background.

WhatsApp to Freedom The GMC Hummer EV is one of many clean tricks up to its sleeve. The large electric truck also features four-wheel-drive function and the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise driver-assist technology. You can read about the new Hummer EV here.

