Home Technology WDF, mate: GMC Hummer EV’s Watts to Freedom launch mode here

WDF, mate: GMC Hummer EV’s Watts to Freedom launch mode here

Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
WDF, mate: GMC Hummer EV's Watts to Freedom launch mode here

There is a lot to talk about following GMC Hummer EV Tuesday. This electric agent produces 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque (GMC).This is very wrong), Which allows the Hummer EV to accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds. It’s very fast folks, thanks to the truck’s weirdly named Watts to Freedom mode.

GMC describes Watts to Freedom as “a driver-selectable high-speed experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV impulse system”. In other words, it is the output control. Selecting the Watts to Freedom reduces the Hummer’s ride height by 2 inches, leaving the three-motor electric drive train under full attack.

Considering the sheer size of the Hummer EV, the 3-second 0 to 60 time is no small feat. In comparison, the Tesla Model X with humorous mode can reach a top speed of 60 mph in a manufacturer’s estimated 2.6 seconds, but it is a very small vehicle.

Can’t help us, but think of the name Watts to Freedom. The drama in “WTF” is obvious, but we think the cases at General Motors would not fly without a Background.

WhatsApp to Freedom The GMC Hummer EV is one of many clean tricks up to its sleeve. The large electric truck also features four-wheel-drive function and the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise driver-assist technology. You can read about the new Hummer EV here.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000 hp super truck that moves like a crab

See all photos

GMC Hummer EV

READ  The new Amazon drone is a camera that flies and records around your home


I am currently playing:
Notice this:

2022 GMC Hummer EV With Pitch Tesla’s Cyberduck …


5:11

You May Also Like

How Long To Conquer Doom Eternity: Part One Of The Ancient Gods

Bill Spencer of Xbox suggests uniqueness for future Bethesda titles

Bill Spencer of Xbox suggests uniqueness for future Bethesda titles

Meteor Shower

How Orionite Meteor Shower Peaks With 25 Shooting Stars In One Hour On October 21st ‘Until November 7th!

Jackbox Party Pack 7 Review: More Exclusive Shindik

Jackbox Party Pack 7 Review: More Exclusive Shindik

SpaceX: Elon Musk says Starship could launch in four years on a trip to Mars

Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its first starship journey to Mars in the next 4 years

Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its first starship journey to Mars in the next 4 years

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *