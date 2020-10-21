Ireland was the first European country to reopen the lock amid the rise of the corona virus

Many European countries had an experience Rise again In Corona virus Cases and hospital admission. On Wednesday alone, at least 10 European countries announced the number of daily cases.

Ireland, with a population of about 5 million, has recorded more than this 52,000 confirmed cases And 1,865 deaths.

As Europe braces for a second wave of epidemics, many countries have made the choice Target, regional Restrictions.

Ireland has gone one step further with its national lockout. Under the new restrictions, which last until December 1, people in Ireland are being asked to stay home and exercise only within three miles of their homes. Restaurants, cafes and bars will only be open for takeaways and deliveries, but most essential retail establishments, including hairdressers and barbers, will be closed. Only 10 people will be allowed at the funeral.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a news conference that Ireland was “the first country in Europe to go back to national lockdown”.

Varadkar said the move would cost 150,000 people their jobs and cost the government 1.5 billion. But he said the country should “strike in advance” against the virus “before it is too late”.

Varadkar compared the 1918 epidemic, noting that the second wave was worse than the first.

“It’s not inevitable at this point,” he said. “We can confirm that the second wave is only a ripple, but it depends on all of us.”

Some commentators noted that there was a feeling of exhaustion at this point.

Tanya Sweeney, a columnist for the Irish Independent newspaper, wrote: “When the lockout was announced in March, we were united in a kind of Blitz mentality, often eager to play our part in the ‘battle’ against Govt-19. But now, as we enter the second wave of locks, the nights are getting longer, and for many of us, it’s just a little while when we’re eager to do the right thing. . . Well, decreased. “ READ Birx warns 9 cities, California's central valley about raising coronavirus circumstances

Gail McElroy, a professor of politics at Trinity College Dublin, said she was “tired of thinking it was necessary.” Both the main ruling parties and the opposition are supportive of the move, but McElroy said, “People are getting tired and tired, as they are in all other countries in Europe.”

Ireland has 270.8 cases per 100,000 residents – less than many European countries, including the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom. Nonetheless, there is concern about how quickly its rates are rising in Ireland, and McElroy said, and that its health care system has fewer critical care beds than many EU countries.

“There is a sense that we need to act quickly before we can manage it,” he said.

Like most countries in Europe, Ireland is determined to keep its schools open Person classes. Addressing the nation on Monday evening, Prime Minister Michael Martin said children “need their education.”

“We cannot and will not allow the future of our children and youth to be another victim of this disease,” he said.

Martin said only “essential workers” would be allowed to go to work, adding that construction projects and most production would be allowed to continue. He also said the government would increase financial assistance to businesses and individuals affected by the lockdown.

“Social isolation and anxiety is a very real issue for many,” he said, adding that those who live alone or whose parents are alone or at risk of social isolation can create a “support bubble” with another family. READ Kamala Harris and Mike Pence met at the Vice Presidential Debate. Key examples are here

“I understand, personally and deeply, that this announcement will bring many, even feelings of disappointment, feelings of loneliness, perhaps even frustration,” Martin said.

“The days are getting shorter, but I urge you to keep this in mind: there is hope even when winter comes. There is light.”