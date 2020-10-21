Instagram

After the death of the founder of The Spencer Davis Group, his former band shares some special words about his ‘big brother’, recalling their first meeting when he was 13 years old.

Steve Winwood Has paid tribute to the former band Spencer Davis, Tuesday, October 20, following the news of his death.

Winwood was a young man when he and his brother joined the band Spencer Davis Group After hearing that the guitarist had died while battling pneumonia in a California hospital in the mid-1960s, there were some special words to share about his “big brother”.

“I have known Spencer since he was 13 and he would have been 22,” Winwood told Rolling Stone. “I was playing with my brother and his band at the University of Birmingham (and) Spencer was a student in Birmingham with a small group of musicians. We met and the seeds of the Spencer Davis ensemble were sown.”

“Spencer was an early pioneer of the British folk scene, which in his case, adapted the folk blues and eventually became known as the Rhythm and Blues. He influenced my tastes in music. He was taken away with the music. I already have a big brother, he affected me a lot, and Spencer became like a big brother to me at the time. ”

As members of The Spencer Davis ensemble, Winwood and Davis have enjoyed numerous hits with songs such as “Keep on Running”, “Kimmy Some Low”, “I’m a Man”, and “Every Little Pit Hurts”. Steve left the band in 1967 to form the Super Band Transportation.