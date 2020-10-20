Truth Seekers Review: Simon Beck and Nick Frost return with scary fun

Amazon



Longtime comedy couple Simon Beck And Nick Frost Rarely distant, but new Amazon Series Truth seekers They are closer than ever: this is the first TV show the couple has written and starred in, and their first writing collaboration in almost a decade, from the geeky alien road-travel film Paul.

A ghost-hunting adventure co-authored by Chicknote creators James Serafinovich and Nat Sanders, the truth seekers Gary, The X-Piles, Ghostbusters, Arthur C. Pay homage to Clark’s mysterious world and more.

But like Paul, you are waiting for the truth seekers to reach its full potential. The comedy-horror stretch stretches from roughly drawn to a surprisingly dark edge to a plot that lacks the expressions and paranoia of the duo’s work with Hot Fossil Edgar Wright.

Beck and Frost’s scenes are disappointingly limited: Frost plays the unique YouTuber cashier, endorsing his ghost-hunting activities that have no distrust for subscribers and no real ghosts.

Cousin finds a boring day job as a broadband founder, reporting to Beckin Dave that he has something hidden behind a terribly awkward gray wig. “Connecting the worlds,” his company Smile promises.

With a new millennial partner in Samson Cayo’s Elton (surname: John) without hesitation, Gus takes his van to different missions, which fortunately takes place in haunted houses across the UK for his YouTube career.

Frost has all the fun (and screen time) with real ghost-hunting, calling Eldon’s video camera close when wiping out the names of psychic investigation equipment – the electroplasmic spectrometer, anyone?

Some of the events with Gus, Elton and Astrid (Emma D’RC) – tagged with a mysterious, overall-shorts-wearing woman in the 80s – make the encounter particularly horrific and bad. The opening scene features O-shit-it-is-really-scary moment with a burning woman. But others drag the tone of the show in a different direction, with Schlocker costumes and shots, stuck in old machines from peeked masks and consciousness.

Goofy ideas in suspenseful moments offer a few sips, and Cousin is introduced with a visual opportunity to cleverly mix humor and ghosts with the brave, aged dad Richard (runaway standout Malcolm McDowell).

But the tone never finds a smooth balance, an extra layer of darkness for the characters. Astrid openly describes his traumatic experiences of the past with funny innocence, while Guz distracts himself from questions about his missing wife and hides his loneliness.

Occasionally half-hour installments feel short, cliffhangers are not satisfied with one end or leave you wanting too much. While it is designed to ping, the initial ghost-a-episode format devotes some time to scratching customers’ surfaces and their ghosts before taking on the overall mystery.

The only consistency is that each member of the cast has a ball. Julianne Broad (The Mighty Bush) in the role of a strange guest star does not break the sweat of the occult leader Dr. Peter Toynbee. Among some other surprises, Helen, the sister of Susie Wokoma (chewing gum) Elton, creates a cosmetic youtube with Hooke, a doctor.

Despite some frightening moments, truth seekers may not be at the top of Peck and Frost’s best list. However, it does take its horror implications seriously and can feel the slight squeeze of Beck and Frost’s comfortable entertainment brand.

Truth seekers hit Amazon Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween.