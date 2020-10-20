Kart Brooks Announces Release Date For ‘Fun’ Album, Plans Live Interactive Preview

Two years after announcing his upcoming album, Fun, Karth Brooks has officially set a release date for the project, revealing that the album will arrive on Monday, November 20th. On the same day, Brooks will release Triple Live Deluxe, A collection of live songs from the singer’s recent tours.

Fun Brooks’ 12th studio album, and Blake Shelton, “Already Stronger Than Me,” “Party Cross,” “That’s the Cowboys Too,” “The Road Eye,” and many other songs that fans have already heard, including “On,” “Day Courage of “and” love throughout. The album also features the cover of “Shallow” by Brooks and wife Trisha Earwood. FunThe next single. On Monday, Brooks revealed FunHis cover, paradoxically, shows that he looks very active, although neon characters indicate that good times should be kept inside.

The 58-year-old first released “All Day Long” in June 2018, sharing that the song will appear on his next album, the title of which he announced in January 2019.

“The title of this album was inspired because it was a fun process,” he said during an episode of his Facebook Live series. Inside Studio G., At the time. “Being able to go in and out of the studio while on tour, working with the same people is amazing.”

Triple Live Deluxe Includes 30 songs from Brooks’ three-year world tour and his latest stadium tour, which is currently suspended due to a corona virus infection. There are six different covers for this album, each containing a guide with photos of the tours.

On Tuesday, Brooks announced Good Morning America He will present a live interactive preview of the two albums online Wednesday, where he will direct songs from both albums, including his and Earwood’s “Shallow” cover.

“We’re going to put both records on whoever they want tomorrow,” he said. “We’re going to show this on GarthBrooks.com starting at 7 ET. You’re affiliated with GarthBrooks.com. We’re going to go over it, maybe play it and take some questions.”