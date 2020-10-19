The race to become Fiden’s foreign secretary is already underway

Do not count them

Other appointments during the Obama administration include foreign affairs analysts say: Samantha Power, who served on the National Security Council and as US ambassador to the United Nations; Tom Donilan, Obama’s former national security adviser, has long known Pita; And Wendy Sherman, key architect of the Iran nuclear deal, who served as Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

Current or former diplomats say Biden should seriously consider tapping a current or former foreign service officer into his secretary of state. This would indicate that he has got his back to the State Department staff.

Under Trump, many US diplomats are portrayed as a “deep state” determined to sideline and destroy the president’s agenda. Trump has repeatedly sought to cut the State Department’s budget by a third, but Congress has blocked it.

“Not only is the next foreign secretary to be a diplomat-head, but it is very important that the Trump administration can fix the foreign ministry after it is damaged,” said a former Obama-era foreign ministry official.

Among the preferred candidates with deep sectoral ties was William Burns, a longtime foreign service officer who served as Under Secretary of State under Obama. He is now chairman of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Another choice related to foreign service is Nicholas Burns, George W. Bush in Foreign Affairs. He will also include the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs during the Bush years. He now teaches at Harvard.

Although the two have not openly campaigned for the post of Secretary of State, they both oversee or are involved in projects that deal with the big picture questions about where US foreign policy is heading.

The Nicholas Burns initiative, known as the US Diplomatic Program, is designed to produce an impartial statement after the election, which outlines “how to rebuild foreign service for the next half century.” Notice In April.

In Carnegie, William Burns a Project Entitled “Making American Foreign Policy Better for the Middle Class.” There seems to be sometimes a disconnect between US foreign policy choices and economic decisions affecting ordinary Americans.

In an article he co-authored for Foreign Affairs, William Burns outlined the serious challenge he faces facing being elected Fiden’s Secretary of State.

“After four years of relentless attacks by the Trump administration and decades of boycott, political stalemate and institutional slump, US diplomacy has been badly broken. But it’s irreparable, at least not yet, ”he said Article In the states. “What is needed now is a major renewal of diplomatic capability, an attempt to balance the ambition with possible limitations at a time of growing difficulties domestically and abroad.”

Biden’s aides and allies do not want to discuss potential employee choices – they say the election could still go both ways, and above all they are laser-focused on overthrowing Trump. Burns (unrelated) did not comment on the story. Donilan declined to comment, while Sherman and Power did not respond to requests for comment.

Planning for a change of presidency for Biden has been going on for months, with paid and unpaid advisers Is playing A stock. Recently, the change team Not so subtly told People who are already tapping into cabinet positions are tapping into it.

“Our focus between now and Election Day is to defeat Donald Trump and unite our country to deal with the crises he has failed to address,” campaign spokesman Michael Quinn said. “The task of rebuilding our government to meet those challenges will come after that.”