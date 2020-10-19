The big white shark tries to bite through the tourist cage in the video

During a dive near Mexico, a large white shark tried to enter a metal cage with three tourists.

Jim Partington, a shark expert from Manchester, observed the dive with three women near the island of Guadeloupe.

The 36-year-old experienced diver gave tourists more than they expected because they were inches away from the so-called bullet hunter.

Jim said: ‘We have been conducting an exclusive shark weekend themed expedition to discover, photograph and dive into the world’s largest Great White sharks.

‘Usually we use bait (primarily tuna) in our dive license to attract sharks.

‘We visit an area where sharks already hunt naturally, so in many cases, even the bait is not needed because the natural curiosity is sometimes enough to attract the sharks’ attention.

The big white shark claws its powerful jaws tightly to the metal wires of the safety cage

One of the tourists can be seen holding his camera an inch away from the shark’s teeth.

‘In this particular case, no bait was used at that time. The animal was curious about being spectators in its world. ‘

The two-ton mature female, shark, was named Bullet because of a distinctive mark on her spine similar to a Jimmy and bullet hole she had previously seen at sea.

He said: ‘We have seen this shark many times over the years operating on the island of Guadeloupe and she has become one of our favorites.

‘He’s one of the biggest white sharks you can meet.

‘Every big white shark has its own personality. Some are shy, some are brave.

‘This is one reason we have known each individual shark so well for so many years.

‘Often big women like Bullet are shy more than younger men, and in this case, he was swimming around in the boat for about 30 minutes, showing more interest in our ship and our cages over time.

‘She wanted one of the cage floats attached to the side of the cage and tested it by mouth, finding out for herself what this object was.

The women in the scenes are relaxed throughout the encounter, boldly filming as the shark explores its cage with its mouth

Jim, who said he had no worries, confirmed that those inside the cage were not injured

‘Only a shark with the size of a bullet and a brave personality would have the confidence to try something like this.’

Jim had no qualms with them, and commented: ‘None of the women were injured in any way.

‘Contrary to popular belief most sharks ignore cages, and only in very rare cases do moments like this occur.

‘When such meetings happen, our cages are designed to meet the challenge.

The shark expert said he was more concerned about the safety and well-being of the bullet because he knew the cage was safe.

The scenes end with the shark losing interest in the cage and swimming

‘Of course security for our guests is our number one priority, but I know they are safe inside the cage, so my next concern is the safety of the bulletin.

‘Although this is a natural study, we do not want the shark to accidentally injure itself in any way.’

Jim said: ‘I’ve seen so many contacts like this over the years, I know this encounter will only last a few minutes before the shark gets bored, realizing that the float has no interest and can go swimming’

‘You have to sit down these moments, make sure people are safe, and let the shark go quiet.’