NFL Week 6 Notes: Derrick Henry Why Rare RPs worth the Big Rupee Shows that patriots need training and many more

Not a bar on the running back. They must be changeable, more or less. You don’t even have to pay for the backs you actually run.

You’re not running back Derrick Henry.

I can easily count aside the number of running backs that I think are worth paying 10 million a year from the point of view of building a team. For what Henry is doing for the Titans and what he is doing to counter the opposition, he is at the top of the list.

It has never been more obvious than Sunday’s 42-36 overtime win against Houston, where Henry threw 212 yards in 22 innings and threw in 52 catches for two catches.

Henry has run over 100 yards for the 10th time in his last 14 games. Always a big setback, his 2019 renaissance coincided with the insertion of Ryan Danehill as the opening quarterback. Make no mistake: Danhill should be in your top-5 MVP rankings within six weeks.

But Henry, without question, is the most valuable member of the crime. Danhill can only function better from playing because the defense has no respect — no fear – Henry. At 6-feet -3 and nearly 250 pounds, Henry reached 21.62 MPH in his 94-yard touchdown run. This is the fourth fastest pace a ball carrier has reached this season, and it is equally impressive, humorous and terrifying.

Henry’s ability to get yards after contact was second to none of the active players. How he imposes his will against the defense has an overall effect that is unequal to his position. When it comes to team-based value in running behind, Alvin Camara is the only one on his level, in my humble opinion.

The Titans organization and G.M. They talk about John Robinson, who was not allowed to play on the Henry license this season. I was expecting what they would do — apparently what I had done — as in 2020, Henry ran on the ground in 2020. I’m looking to see if he’s caught, come March 2021 and find out if I need to pick up.

But the Titans felt the value of Henry to the brass team. In this office they signed him to a four-year contract worth $ 50 million with a $ 25.5 million guarantee, which ran him behind the top three in terms of average annual salary.

The Titans Henry did exactly that. With Henry playing a key role in their 5-0 start, he is doing just fine with the team.

The Patriots looked like an untrained team this week. They had excellent quarterback, coach and defense. Still Denver lost 18-12 at home. I think Tennessee spoiled us when they took care of the buffalo after a 12-day vacation on Tuesday, which is really how a team without training is supposed to be.

“Well, it was a big challenge,” Bill Belichic said after the game. “Playing without guys, hurting guys, spinning, some guys didn’t play much, didn’t train much. So we have to get on the field, we have to train, we have to develop some consistency as a team, but especially there.”

