Actor Rick Moranis victim of unprovoked attack on camera in Manhattan – CBS New York

New York (CBS New York) – NYPD confirms that actor Rick Moranis was roughly attacked by a stranger on the Upper West side on Thursday.

Police said it happened in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. in Central Park West, near 70th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack on the 67-year-old “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” actor.

The video shows the suspect, wearing an “I love New York” sweatshirt, walks over and stabs Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Police said Moranis went to the hospital with head, back and hip pain. He then went to the scene to report the crime.

The NYPD’s New Social Affairs Quick Response Team tested Moranis, providing support to many victims of violent crime, as well as providing them with groceries or anything they need.

“She is OK. He is strong. He is recovering. He has some injuries on his left side, ”Det. Cos Totri told CBS2’s Jenna Diangelis.

“He wants to be at home. He wants to recover, he wants peace of mind,” said Officer Jonadel Torrejo.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspect continues. Police are asking the public to search.

Moranis’ board of directors told CBS 2 “Good, but thanks for everyone’s thoughts and thanks.”

Neighbors said he was a very nice guy and they were shocked about the unprovoked attack.

“That’s why we went here – to be safe,” said resident Jonathan Kurdin. “Everything was fine, but I guess the times I try. People do weird things, they’m not always good… and you’ve often looked over your shoulder.”

“I’m worried about the whole situation. Everyone is nervous, I’m worried they are suffering so much, there are more crimes,” said Moranis, a woman who lives in the same building.

She also left him a note.

“I said I’m so sorry to hear about it. It must have been scary,” he said. “We were on the board of this building. good boy. Really nice guy. ”

Moranis has been on the big screen for years focusing on his children after his wife passed away, but recently appeared in a mint mobile ad with Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Friday:

Rick should have known not to be subjected to 2020. Glad to hear he’s fine. – Ryan Reynolds (an Vancity Reynolds) October 2, 2020

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-tips (8477), or 1-888-57-pista (74782) in Spanish. You can also submit a tip Via their website Or on Twitter, YNYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

