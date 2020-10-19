Kirsty Alley attacked her with ‘really bad people’ for claiming to vote for Trump

IF / Lia Toby / Instar

The former ‘Sears’ star has hit out at her critics, including filmmaker Jude Abadov and fellow actress Patricia Arquette.

Kirsty Ally He refused to be bullied in his political position. He saw himself being attacked for declaring his support Donald Trump Ahead of the November 2020 election, the former “CheersThe “star” who criticized him over the presidential election called him “really bad people.”

On Saturday, October 17, the 69-year-old returned to Twitter to shoot trolls. “Don’t think I ‘ve seen so many name calling in my life. Of course not here on my site.

Allie’s clap came after her initial tweet met with setbacks. “I vote for @realDonaldTrump because he’s not a politician. For this reason I voted for him 4 years ago and for this reason I will vote for him again,” he wrote in the first place. “He’s going to get things done quickly, he’s going to turn the economy around quickly. You have it there.

Among Allie’s voice critics, filmmaker Jude Abbott also retweeted his post with a note about his “Sears” predecessor. “Shelley Long More fun than you. “A similar jab was also thrown”The modern family“Executive producer Danny Zucker wrote,” Breaking: Shelley Long’s exit is no longer a bad decision made by a ‘Cheers’ actor. ”

Another popular person behind Kirsty’s approval for the Republican presidential nomination is the actress Patricia Arquette. When responding “Scream Queens“Actress Tweet, The”Escape in DanemoraThe star commented, “Well, my vote [Joe] Biden canceled yours. I did my civic duty that day.

Despite the criticism, Allie was negative. After several hours of tapping into negative comments, he wrote another tweet, “Stick with your guns. It’s not always easy to fire, but always easier than going against your own integrity.” Remember: If you need thousands to try & knock yourself down, you need to win a powerful Mfer romance. ”